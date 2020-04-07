Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli indulge in a monopoly game during quarantine

With all of us locked up at home, everyone is finding different ways to keep the ball rolling. While some learn a new skill, others spend time with family. It seems like we need to follow Anushka Sharma's signals on what we can do next.



Anushka Sharma has been sharing various posts on Instagram to encourage her fans to stay positive and increase their immunity.. While some of her posts with her husband Virat Kohli make us nervous, others are informative. Her latest publication is with her parents and husband, where they have seen her playing monopoly. She captioned the post saying, "It is from our primary caregivers, family, that we learn how to travel the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize, and then face the world. This shapes our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we live in today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I am sure many of you have found that comfort and feeling of familiarity with your families. Stay home to take care of all the precious ones in your life. And also take advantage Make the most of these moments … smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear up misunderstandings, develop stronger / healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We have all been deeply touched, we have all seen each other deeply affected and we hope to take these lessons forward in the coming days. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to look at the world we inhabit before d e all this happen … P.S. : It was a super close Monopoly game and everyone's competitive side was out there. Any idea who won?



Now that's a deep and practical message too!