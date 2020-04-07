Animal Crossing is the most relaxing thing on Twitch

%MINIFYHTMLb6e9310ba241205b5ef874b90e910fc276%

The most popular games on Twitch don't exactly scream "relaxation,quot;. Instead, they are competitive and heavy games in action like Fortnite Y League of Legends that generally dominate the broadcast lists. Animal Crossing: New Horizons it is, in many ways, the antithesis of those experiences; It is a simulator of relaxed life that moves at an icy pace. However, despite this, or perhaps for that reason, the game has amassed a considerable audience on Twitch. Everyone from stars like Imane "Pokimane,quot; Anys to actor Jordan Fisher and the Monterey Bay Aquarium have broadcast the game. Thousands of people watch these personalities fish, cut trees, and get excited about new outfits at the island's clothing store.

With much of the population trapped at home, Animal crossing It has exploded in popularity, and when it comes to streaming, it offers a more communal and moderate experience compared to other great games. "New Horizons it's unlike anything else on Twitch right now, "says broadcaster Mia,quot; Miabyte "Cruddas." It's incredibly healthy. "

This type of viral popularity is something new for the series. While games have always sold well, in the past Animal crossing Games have existed on platforms with little or no online capacity. It wasn't exactly easy to tweet screenshots of what you were doing in a game on the Nintendo 3DS. The same goes for transmission. When Animal crossing streamer Sarah "sarahpodz,quot; Podzorski wanted to stream the game from the 3DS game New sheetFor example, you actually had to modify your portable device with a capture card. It was the whole process. Things are easier with the latest version, at least from a technological point of view; It's not as easy as streaming from an Xbox or PC, but at least you don't have to modify your handheld.

"It's nice to have a game where I can relax and just chat."

That does not mean transmission Animal crossing It is necessarily simple. In fact, in some ways, it offers more challenges for creators, as the game has no storyline or competitive element to hook viewers. "You have to create your own story that viewers want to be a part of and feel like masters of," says Podzorski. "I was actually a little worried about how my community would react to the game," adds Cruddas. "It is completely different from the narrative and action games that I usually play, like saying Warframe for example. But the experience has been incredibly positive. It's nice to have a game where I can relax and converse, paying equal attention to both the game and the audience. It's hard to find games like that. "

That community element is a big part of the appeal. Stalking Animal crossing and playing it are complementary experiences; it is so slow that you could even do both at the same time. Players can get new ideas for their islands by viewing streamers, learning some of the more ambiguous game secrets, and Cruddas says he has really traded items with viewers. "It has been great for collaboration with my audience," he says.

There is also a creative aspect. One of New HorizonsThe most popular features are the ability to create patterns for clothing and other objects, and share those designs with others. Ross "RubberNinja,quot; O’Donovan, a streamer and YouTuber known for his art broadcasts and Mario Maker videos, he has taken advantage of this by making sets based on things like the space marine of Condemn. (Doom Eternal Y New Horizons actually released the same day; O & # 39; Donovan celebrated by connecting a controller to a PC and Switch so I can touch them both at the same time.) "Anything that allows me to flex my creative muscles seems to work well," he says. "Animal crossing It was no exception with the custom clothing I've been making. "

A combination of these elements is likely to have made the game so popular on Twitch. New Horizons it's novel, it can generate more interactive and community-oriented streams, and it's also a new game, often leading to an initial surge in popularity. There is also the moment. New Horizons He landed just like almost everyone isolates themselves, looking for social connections and distractions. New Horizons producer Hisashi Nogami told me last month that he expected "Animal crossing fans will use this as an escape, so they can enjoy themselves during this difficult time. "Or, as Cruddas says," I think it has come at exactly the right time, offering an opportunity for people to escape to their own personal paradise. "

On top of all that, there is the most basic appeal of Animal crossing: it's relaxing. The slow pace makes it an almost ideal virtual getaway, whether you're playing or watching. "The laid back nature of the game is making the background noise for many people who are currently trapped at home," says O & # 39; Donovan.