Andy Cohen explains why the RHOA will be filmed practically

The coronavirus has halted production on many programs and has forced some to continue virtually. In this new world, the top-rated Bravo franchise will host their reunion show via conference call.

Real Housewives of Atlanta has had one of the most interesting seasons since the ninth installment. The reunion schedule was slated to be one of the books until it was announced that it was postponed due to social distancing orders.

At first, a conference call did not seem like a viable option, but now Andy Cohen explains why it is important to do this by all necessary means.

He also commented on why it is so important to move forward.

‘If we wait for this pandemic to end when we are all in the same room, it will delay everything. We need to move forward, we need to live in reality right now, and the reality is that if we are going to do this, we will do it right now. Obviously we are involved in this season, and we want to reset the table so that when we can, we start shooting next season. "

Andy is recovering from contracting respiratory illness himself. What do you think about this new meeting format?



