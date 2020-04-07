Andrea Bocelli will celebrate Easter Sunday with a live concert from the Duomo Cathedral

Instagram

Andrea Bocelli is to perform a live concert of Italy's historic Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday, April 12.

Bocelli will be accompanied only by the organist of the cathedral. Emanuele Vianelli for the occasion, which will take place without a live audience as Italy remains locked in due to the devastating coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The performance, titled "Bocelli: Music for Hope," and featuring the classic religious piece Ave Maria, will take place at 6 p.m. BST and will stream live on Bocelli's YouTube channel.

In a statement announcing the YouTube concert, Bocelli wrote: "I believe in Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone, believer or not, really needs right now."

"Thanks to the music, broadcast live, bringing millions of hands together around the world, we will embrace the beating heart of this wounded land, this wonderful international forge that is a source of Italian pride."

"Generous, courageous and proactive Milan and all of Italy will soon become a winning model, the engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a pleasure to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter Celebration that evokes the mystery of the birth and rebirth. "

The opera singer's Andrea Bocelli Foundation also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Italian hospitals buy supplies to protect medical personnel from the virus. He has already raised over $ 143,000 (£ 115,700) for the cause.