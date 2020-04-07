Andover Dad delivers his wife's baby at home 5 minutes before the first responders arrive – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – An Andover couple expecting their second child received a surprise delivery at home, as the new addition to their family came 10 days earlier.

John and Erin Maciej were able to call the Anoka County Office for help, but the baby arrived five minutes before paramedics arrived at the home.

"It was pretty amazing," said Erin. "I woke up at 2:30 this morning and used the bathroom, and then I felt a little funny, but I didn't think I was in labor."

John was downstairs watching television when things started to change for Erin upstairs.

"I called him up and said, 'You have to go upstairs,' and the contractions are getting faster," he said.

Erin called her mother to go see Aidan, 4, so they could go to the hospital. But while they waited, they realized that the baby had other plans.

"John said," Do I have to call 911? "And that never crossed my mind, and I said," Yes, I think so, "said Erin.

John says an Anoka County dispatcher kept him calm during delivery.

"She said, 'Well, go get some towels, get a blanket, you must keep it warm because it seems that Mom keeps saying:' The head is there, the head is there '", and she was not lying. "He said John "And it wasn't long after that … it seemed like a few minutes and it came out."

Waylon George was born at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday morning, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

"We were right at the entrance, so he pulled a shoelace from his shoe and tied the umbilical cord," he said.

Aidan never woke up while his parents brought their little brother into the world.

"We had a baby right outside the door to Aidan's room," said John. "Everyone was happy, calm and collected, and it was actually quite a pleasant process."

Paramedics arrived a few minutes later to meet the new addition to the family.

"This is really the rainbow in the storm," said Erin.

Erin and baby Waylon are fine, resting at the Maple Grove hospital. And Aidan looks forward to meeting his new little brother.