American Theater Wing Sets COVID-19 Funding for Off Broadway – Deadline

The American Theater Wing has announced the first phase of its national COVID-19 response effort, which includes rapid funding mechanisms to support Off and Off Off Broadway, as well as the nation's regional theater community.

"When the arts are lost or diminished in the conversation about federal aid, we rely on the nonprofit sector to ensure that a 'full recovery' includes the true pride of our nation: its cultural institutions and the artists who make them shine, "American Theater Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens said in a statement. "This is just the first step on what will be a long way back, but it is vital."

She continued: “Providing relief during dark and difficult times is deeply embedded in the Wing's DNA and, just as we have since our founding in the midst of World War I, we will rise to the occasion and serve as a beacon. of light and hope. "

Theater Wing, host of the annual Tony Awards, will also begin a new series of online educational offerings "to continue its mission to enrich and empower emerging students and leaders."

The Wing also announced the postponement of this year's 6.5th. Annual Obie Awards honoring Off and Off Off Broadway, originally scheduled for Monday, May 18. A new date for the award ceremony was not announced, but this year's event will be online only. In addition to the awards, the virtual ceremony "shed light on the loss of productions that were on rehearsal and performance at the time the theaters closed. "

The Tony Awards, presented by Theater Wing and the Broadway League, were previously postponed from June 7, scheduled to a date to be determined.

The Wing Aid Funds announced today come in two separate programs: the Off Broadway and Off Off Broadway Theater Artist Aid Fund and the National Rapid Aid Fund for the Nation's Regional Theaters.

Theater Artists Relief Fund is a $ 250,000 fund designed to earn $ 500 grants "directly into the hands of artists." The money is available to eligible theater workers from the more than 90 Off and Off Off Broadway productions that closed due to the coronavirus.

The Wing has created an online resource database to compile a list of theaters, productions, independent artists, technicians and theater workers affected by the closure. Individuals working in closed productions can each receive $ 500 in aid by registering through a form on the Wing website. The Wing urges theater artists unintentionally excluded from the list to apply for help, but warns that the limited pool of funds will be paid by check on a first-come, first-served basis.

The fund was created by The Wing with input from the Obie Awards Panel of Judges, with financial support from Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust and the theater production company No Warranties.

For regional theaters, the National Rapid Relief Fund will make immediate donations of $ 1,000 available to each of the 82 previous recipients of National Theater Company Grants. The full list of eligible regional theaters can be found here.

As for virtual master classes, the Wing offer a new series through Zoom and Facebook Live that will feature a wide variety of theater talents, and The organization's Network (formerly known as Theater Intern Network) will move online. More information on these online resources will be available shortly on the Wing website.