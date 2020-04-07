Amelle Berrabah of Sugababes bankrupt due to huge tax bill

WENN

The former Sugababes member went bankrupt after her accountant ignored her staggering tax bill that has racked up more than $ 800k since her departure from the girl band.

Former Sugababes star Amelle Berrabah She was declared bankrupt after her accountant released a huge tax bill of $ 801,964.

Success creator "About a Girl," 35, received a bankruptcy order in 2013 when the accountant Ben white He did not make his statements to UK authority HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) after the band split, according to the British newspaper The Sun.

The publication reported that a court heard that "gentleman" White had not attempted to stop the order, and claimed that he received no messages asking how his case was progressing, as the bill was delayed.

Amelle, who joined the band in 2005 after the original member's departure Mutya GoodHe said his management bosses told him not to worry about finances, and stated that "he always had the impression that everything was being done."

While the "Red Dress" hitmaker believed White would settle the account, he claimed the star had "buried his head in the sand" when it came to his finances. However, officials at the Institute of Chartered Accountants said his bankruptcy "could have been avoided or postponed" if White had acted appropriately.

He was fined $ 9,233 with $ 102,178 in costs.