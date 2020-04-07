AMC Reveals Release Date for Matthew Macfadyen Drama – Deadline

Who wants to be a millionaire? drama Exam It will be revealed to AMC viewers on Sunday, May 31.

The network will launch the series, which is produced by The crown producer Left Bank Pictures and is a co-production with the British network ITV, for more than three weeks with the second and third episodes aired on June 7 and 14, respectively. The entire series will be available to enjoy AMC Premiere starting May 31.

This occurs after ITV revealed that it will air the three-part drama on April 13.

Exam, directed by Stephen Frears (A very English scandal) and written by James Graham (Brexit: an uncivil war), tells the story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted a "bold heist" in the quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Major Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen), his wife Diana (Sian Clifford) and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson), who was sitting in the audience, were accused of cheating to reach a million pounds in the popular games program. The couple was tried for conspiring to cough during the recording to indicate the correct answers to the multiple-choice questions that the host, Chris Tarrant (Michael Sheen) asked the Major.

Aisling Bea, Hulu star This Way & # 39; s Up, plays the head of ITV Entertainment, Claudia Rosencrantz and Catastrophe star Mark Bonnar stars as Paul Smith, president of Celador Television and creator of Millionaire.

Creator James Graham told Deadline earlier this year: "It's easy enough to make people on television look pretentious and smug on television, but that's the trope." They just run in suits and they're really metropolitan and cutters and smug, and I don't think it's very interesting. So, I tried to humanize them and turn them into people with vulnerabilities, doubts and uncertainties and desires like everyone else. ”

Graham added that one of the things that fascinated him was that he didn't think there were bad guys in Exam. “To this day, Paul Smith still believes they are guilty, and he believes it with great passion. Whether it's because of the cough, or something else, he's convinced that people entered into what he created, sold around the world, and that these people are trying to destroy that. So he feels that very acutely. And I think if he represents that honestly and sincerely, then he could be wrong, but he believes it. Similarly, the Ingrams are normal people who go through this extraordinary story in which they are thrown into the spotlight. They made international laughs and are being tried for their freedom. They can be sent to jail if they are found guilty. Try to create three-dimensional people, "he added.

Exam It is produced by Left Bank Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, which also owns and distributes Who wants to be a millionaire? Worldwide. Produced by Alice Pearse (Origin), and executive produced by Dan Winch (A very English scandal), William Village, James Graham, Stephen Frears and Left Bank chief Andy Harries.