Amazon Studios accused of plagiarism by & # 39; Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & # 39;

An author files a lawsuit against Amazon Studios, accusing them of defrauding her 2014 book of her successful web television series directed by actress Rachel Brosnahan.

The bosses of Amazon Studios are being sued by a writer who claims the hit series "The wonderful lady Maisel"it rips straight from the pages of his six-year-old book.

The popular Amazon Prime Video program is a period comedy drama about a housewife, performed by Rachel Brosnahan, in New York City in the late 1950s and early 1960s, who pursues a career in stand-up comedy after discovering he has a knack for it.

According to Jodi Parmley, however, the series allegedly steals several different creative elements from her 2014 book, "F.I.F.I. Financial infidelity F ** k It: the mistress of the new millennium"

In documents obtained by TMZ, Jodi says he wrote the book, and then adapted a script for it, which he bought from various studios and executives who were allegedly interested.

While the writer doesn't specifically say that she met Amazon while promoting her work, she implies that word got out eventually, and once the show debuted in 2017, Jodie claims it was a copy of her own work.

She alleges that Amazon ripped off the difficult situation, the standing routine, the plot highlights, and the character traits of her narrative, and is looking for a portion of the profit Amazon made from the show, which has received critical praise and has won several awards. .

The "Wonderful Mrs. Maisel" is loosely based on the life and career of an esteemed comedian. Joan Riversand debuted three years after the 81-year-old comedian died of brain damage from oxygen starvation when she stopped breathing during a routine procedure at the Yorkville Endoscopy in New York.