Alyssa Milano dishes in new book on Daily Pop & # 39; s Instagram Live

Could there be a better time for a message of hope?
That's exactly what Alyssa MilanoThe new book aims to deliver (it even has "hope,quot; in its title!). The actress joined E! Carissa Culiner Y Justin Sylvester in Daily popInstagram live on Tuesday to share what inspired her to write Hope: Animal Rescue Project first, in addition to providing insight into what quarantine has been like for her and her family.
According to Milano, this book is the second in an ongoing series. Another will launch in October.
"I really wanted to write a series about kids in high school and give them the tools to change the world and make a difference and find their voice … but also analyze every element that young people go through as they discover who they are and what they believe in." Milano explained to Culiner and Sylvester as they chatted on video.
She said these tools include volunteering, fundraising and "all of those things that I think are so vital to a society that we have lost track."
The initial inspiration for the books came from Milano's own children, but also something he said he found in any child he met: "an innate ability, no matter what is happening around him, to expect a brighter tomorrow."
This, of course, is difficult for many at this time due to the continued outbreak of coronaviruses and the subsequent need to remain isolated. Like many other parents around the world, Milano admitted to Culiner and Sylvester that she is having "a difficult time."
"I don't know how much of the truth to tell you," she said of her children. "I don't know how much to protect them from the truth."
On a clearer note, Milano is extremely frustrated with the remote learning process, especially when it comes to the phenomenon that is Common Core math: "I mean, I don't understand why we can't go on with one anymore."
Now that's a question moms and dads everywhere are likely to ask!
