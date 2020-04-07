Alyssa Milano dishes in new book on Daily Pop & # 39; s Instagram Live

Could there be a better time for a message of hope?

That's exactly what Alyssa MilanoThe new book aims to deliver (it even has "hope,quot; in its title!). The actress joined E! Carissa Culiner Y Justin Sylvester in Daily popInstagram live on Tuesday to share what inspired her to write Hope: Animal Rescue Project first, in addition to providing insight into what quarantine has been like for her and her family.

According to Milano, this book is the second in an ongoing series. Another will launch in October.

"I really wanted to write a series about kids in high school and give them the tools to change the world and make a difference and find their voice … but also analyze every element that young people go through as they discover who they are and what they believe in." Milano explained to Culiner and Sylvester as they chatted on video.

She said these tools include volunteering, fundraising and "all of those things that I think are so vital to a society that we have lost track."