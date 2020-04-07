Alyssa Milano defends her silence on Joe Biden's sexual complaint after Rose McGowan calls it "fraud"

WENN

The former student of & # 39; Melrose Place & # 39; claims that #BelieveWomen does not mean that everyone can accuse someone of something & # 39; after she is branded a 'hypocrite' for backing the presidential candidate despite previous allegations against him.

Alyssa Milano She has turned to Twitter after being dragged onto the Internet for supporting presidential candidate Joe Biden despite past sexual allegations against him. The 47-year-old actress, who has been one of the Hollywood figures defending the #MeToo and Time & # 39; s Up movements, is criticized for remaining silent after the revived accusation against the former vice president by the former member of the Senate Tara Reade, who she claims sexually assaulted her in 1993.

After mounting criticism against him, the "Melrose Place" student tweeted on Monday, April 6: "#BelieveWomen does not mean that everyone can accuse anyone of anything and that is it. It means that our social mentality and our default reaction They shouldn't be that. " women lie. "

He explained his position in defense of women's rights: "I believe, along with many others in this space, that the accusations should be investigated with due process for the accused. This is the only way that the movement can work and create the change we are, fighting. Anything less puts the entire movement and equality of women at risk. "

"This will be my last statement on this issue," he emphasized, before leaving a message for his followers: "Please be well and take care of each other. Hug each other tightly."

Before this, Milano was called a "hypocrite" for supporting Biden. "So I have talked a lot about Biden and my support for him. I have known him for a long time," he said in an interview with Andy Cohen on your SiriusXM stream. "And I did my due diligence because part of it was that, and the article that caught my eye was that Time's Up decided not to take the case."

"I did my job and talked to Time & # 39; s Up and I just don't feel comfortable dismissing a decent man I have known for 15 years in this moment of complete chaos, without extensive investigation and I'm sure the mainstream media Communications would also be jumping on top of all this, "he continued to defend his support for Biden.

"If they found more evidence or through their research," Milano continued. "So I'm keeping quiet about it. And because I'm keeping quiet about it …" Cohen continued with his sentence, "Bernie Bros. is dragging you."

Milano later shared a link to the interview on her Twitter page and duplicated her statement. "I explained my silence to the accusations against Joe Biden in this clip. I am still endorsing @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why," he wrote, along with the hashtags #MeToo and #TimesUp.

But Rose McGowan, who played a major role in taking down serial sex offender Harvey Weinstein, did not buy Milano's explanation. "You are a fraud," he tweeted in response to his former co-star "Charm" posting. "It's about holding the media accountable. You chase Trump and Kavanaugh saying you believe in the victims, it's a lie. It's always been a lie. The corrupt DNC ​​is in the libel job of Tara Reade, and so are you. SHAME. " "