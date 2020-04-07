Alternative team of the Premier League season: Tackling XI | Football news

Richarlison and David McGoldrick have been looking for their sides this season, but who else does alternative XI?







At Sky Sports this week, we're discussing the Premier League team of the season, but who would make it an alternate XI based on certain stats? Today we are looking for the best Tackling XI …

As with each of these alternate XIs, a 4-3-3 formation will be used and the players included must have played at least 50 percent of the season so far.

Download the podcast of the team of the season at: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Defending

As a position, many of this season's most persistent tacklers in the Premier League have been right-back, and it's Everton. Djibril Sidibe, who averages over 90 minutes of any defender.

Against the French international is Wolves & # 39; Jonny, who has recorded the most left-handers, and the two full riders sit outside of Jonny's teammate's central matchup. Willy Boly and from Newcastle Fabian Schar.

In goal, a total of 3 tackles is enough to install Aston Villa Tom heaton as the best option on this side

Only two players have made more tackles by 90 than Ricardo Pereira

Midfield

In the midfield comes the king of the Premier League of this category: Leicester & # 39; s Wilfried Ndidi. Not only is his 4.4 tackles for 90 minutes the best return of any player this season, but he is considerably higher than the next best return of a midfielder, that of Southampton Oriol Romeu (3.2 for 90 minutes), who accompanies it.

The last place is taken by West Ham and England Declan rice, in an especially uncomfortable trio.

Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester has averaged 4.4 tackles per game PL

Attack

In advance is David McGoldrick – He has yet to score this season, but he contributes in many other ways for his Sheffield United team.

McGoldrick is flanked by Richarlison – who has impressively recorded 20 more tackles than any other Premier League striker this season – and Leicester & # 39; s Ayoze Perez.

While he doesn't look like an XI that can regularly knock down his opponents, he clearly would have little trouble getting rid of him repeatedly.