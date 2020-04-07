All Bundesliga clubs return to training for the first time since the season was suspended | Football news





All Bundesliga teams have returned to training in small groups.

All Bundesliga clubs have resumed training for the first time since the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most teams, including champions and current league leaders Bayern Munich, returned to training in "small groups,quot; on Monday after the German Soccer League (DFL) recommendation to stop group practice expired.

Werder Bremen returned to training camp on Tuesday morning after they were the last team to get the go-ahead from the state.

Borussia Dortmund, who beat Bayern by four points, and FC Augsburg went against the DFL's recommendation and trained in small groups last week, as there were no state-imposed restrictions in their regions.

The type of group activity that can take place depends on the regulations of one state to another. Some clubs may practice in larger groups, for example Schalke in groups of up to seven and Cologne up to eight, while others like Werder Bremen are still restricted to four players per group.

Bayern Munich players returned to training on Monday

Eintracht Frankfurt is only training in groups of three due to positive coronavirus tests in the past.

The Bundesliga campaign has been suspended since March 13 and remains suspended until at least April 30 after a league club meeting last Tuesday.