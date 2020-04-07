Alicia Keys grateful for her friendship with a separated father after years of resentment

WENN

In an interview on the podcast & # 39; Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard & # 39 ;, the successful & # 39; Girl on Fire & # 39; reveals that he was able to stop forcing the father-daughter connection after a revealing chat with a friend.

Up News Info –

Alicia Keys She is "truly grateful" for her friendship with her father, who was once separated, after finally letting go of her earlier anger at his absence from early childhood.

The hit maker "Girl on Fire" was raised by her mother, Teresa Augello, and for years, the singer resented her father, flight attendant Craig Cook, for abandoning her family.

Since then, Keys has rekindled her relationship with her father, but admits that it only started to flourish once she recognized her limitations as a father and stopped trying to force that connection, instead of choosing to build a bond as friends.

"My relationship with my father has evolved and I am really grateful for it and I am glad that I was able to find a way to be really friends," she explains in a new interview in the "chair expert with Dax Shepardpodcast.

"At some point I realized, 'OK, you don't have to be my dad, we can let it go, but we can actually be friends. We can meet and know who we are as a woman and as a man, and respect that."

However, the 39-year-old man only came to an understanding after a revealing chat with a friend.

"She was like … 'Why do you keep asking her to do things that you know she won't do …? It's like you're preparing him to disappoint you …", Keys shares.

"It changed everything, and I could see it from that perspective and I thought, 'Why am I doing that?' Like, I'm trying to punish him or something, and somehow, I was …"

"That changed a lot for me and I was able to start a relationship with him in a new way based on knowing who he is as a person and accepting who he is as a person … When I started doing that, we started to be able to connect and I felt good …"

"It's so deep … Everything is a journey, and it's difficult, not to mention that none of this is easy, it's layered and all that, but (finally) we're getting there."

<br />

Keys, who shares two children with her producer husband Swizz beatz, deepens her relationship with her father in her new memory, "More Myself: A Journey," which was released last week on March 31.