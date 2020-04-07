Alanis Morissette breastfeeding her baby on the cover of the magazine

Health Magazine / Kayt Jones

The successful & # 39; Jagged Little Pill & # 39; She embraces motherhood while breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby, Winter, as she appears on the cover of Health magazine.

Alanis Morissette She is embracing the joys of motherhood by breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby on the cover of the new issue of Health magazine.

The singer looks radiant in the shot as she feeds little Winter, and tells the publication that she was the one who came up with the idea.

"I love women. I love mothers very much," she explains. "If I talk about it too much, I will start crying. I think moms are so disinterested day after day. Women are killing him all the time, and often suffering silently, or not so – suffering silently, and still suffering sufferings. "

"And if there can even be a moment of relief that can help my mood or my validation, that's why I did it. Also, I love education and teaching."

<br />

Alanis struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of her first two children, but admits that her experiences prepared her well for baby number three.

"(With) my first two children, it was mainly depression, suicidal ideation and anxiety," adds the ironic singer. "But the depression was so much on my face that the anxiety was just background music."

"With this, it's mainly anxiety and almost no depression. I've come to understand that this is purely animal. On that animal level, you're supposed to be up all night feeding your baby and sleeping all day when you" go back to sleep the NAP. Who the hell does that? I don't know any mom who says, "I totally sleep when they sleep." "