After Shaza Morani, Sister Zoa Morani tests positive for COVID-19

Just two days ago, the daughter of producer Karim Morani (Chennai Express), Shaza Morani, was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital when she tested positive for COVID-19. Now, according to a report, Karim's oldest daughter, Actor Zoa Morani is also admitted to Dhirubhai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Zoa revealed: “I have tested positive. I was transferred to the ICU for isolation of patients with positive COVID-19. "She also said," I was the one showing the symptoms and that's why my sister Shaza and I agreed to do the test … so now I'm in the hospital. I have been placed under observation. There are also other suspected COVID-19 patients here. I was only allowed to carry limited things. I have some books with me for the company as no one is allowed to meet us. "Currently, both sisters are under treatment in separate private hospitals in Mumbai.

The Morani family were reportedly quarantined at their Juhu home to prevent the spread of the contagious virus.