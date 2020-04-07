After moving in together, Kaley Cuoco claims she and her husband still manage to "like each other,quot;

Kaley Cuoco, despite having previously said that she was concerned that she and her husband, Karl Cook, would start to hate each other after moving in together, she claims that they actually still get along pretty well.

ME! Online reported on the Monday episode of Jimmy Kimmel in which the Big Bang Theory Alum revealed that she and Karl were fine. No problems in your marriage yet!

The small-screen star shared with the host that she and Karl, after being together for four years and married for a year and a half, still get along. During the conversation, she was also showing off her collection of mugs. Cuoco went on to say that the quarantine actually "forced,quot; them to move, and it turns out that they are huge fans of each other.

As previously reported, Kaley shared her big decision on Instagram near the beginning of the month. She captioned one of her photos along with the message "HOME."

During a past conversation with journalists at Us magazine, Kaley shared that she and her man were eager to move in together. At the time, however, his choice was not yet official.

The star added that they are both on the road quite a bit, and for that, their time together at home is highly appreciated. Jimmy Kimmel, obviously curious about his mug collection, asked if he liked his collection, and Kaley said he also has his own "weird stuff,quot;.

That said, there have been challenges so far, especially when it comes to unpacking many of your belongings. She explained that they were sent home from New York City because they were no longer able to film, but she has been unable to find her makeup, which she is sure her husband would appreciate if he found it soon.

In terms of how they manage to keep themselves busy, Kaley stated that they had been drinking and playing with their dogs. They have three of them.

Big Bang Theory alum joked that it is all they have been doing; just drinking and playing with their dogs.



