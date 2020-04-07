Afghan prisoner swap hits wall as Taliban withdraws from talks

KABUL, Afghanistan: A week of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban about a prisoner swap, seen as crucial to preserving a fragile peace deal between the insurgents and the United States, appeared to collapse on Tuesday, when Taliban leaders ordered his team withdraw from the discussions.
An agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban in February that started the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan requires the exchange of thousands of prisoners before the two Afghan sides come together to discuss a future distribution of power. But the prisoner swap, which was to be done in batches, has faced opposition and obstacles all along, threatening to crumble a deal that the Trump administration hoped would signal the end of America's longest war.
After weeks of pressure from US diplomats, the government of President Ashraf Ghani agreed to a gradual release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. In an unprecedented move, a small technical team of insurgents arrived in Kabul to discuss identity verification with Afghan officials before the launch. But those technical discussions now seem to have collapsed after a week, as each side accused the other of lack of sincerity.
"Their release has been delayed under one pretext or another," said Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban negotiating team. "Therefore, our technical team will not participate in unsuccessful meetings."
Even after the Taliban issued a statement saying they were withdrawing from the talks, Afghan officials expected another meeting between the technical teams scheduled for Tuesday night, but it did not.
"Discussions on the release of the Afghan security forces and Taliban prisoners had entered an important phase before the release," said Javid Faisal, spokesman for the Afghanistan National Security Council. “Withdrawing from the talks at that time indicates a lack of seriousness about peace. We did our best: they need to trust us, and we trust them as we have to work together. We think his arrival in Kabul was a big step. "
The Afghan government has been working under pressure from the United States, which slashed $ 1 billion in aid for disputes between political leaders, which Americans say has undermined what was a heavily choreographed deal.
On Tuesday, NBC News reported that, on the same trip last month in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that aid was cut out of frustration, he delivered a second severe message to Afghan leaders: that if they did not resolve their dispute, would prioritize peace talks, the United States could withdraw all American troops.
The State Department had no immediate comment on the NBC report.
The first signs that talks about the prisoner exchange had hit a wall came Monday, when Matin Bek, Mr Ghani's head of local government, said at a press conference that the Taliban demanded that the first batch of releases include about 15 convicted senior commanders. of great attacks.
Several Afghan officials aware of the discussions said the government had seriously tried to seize the opportunity of a Taliban delegation in Kabul to move forward. The International Committee of the Red Cross, with experience in prisoner exchanges, was a third party in the talks to help overcome mistrust. The Taliban have long said that the Afghan government is creating excuses not to proceed, while Afghan officials have said insurgents must understand that the releases take a long time, require verification and logistical preparation.
The Taliban insisted that senior commanders be released in the first batch so they could help verify the rest of the 5,000 prisoners expected to be released. Afghan officials offered a workaround: They could not release the top command now, but those commanders could participate in the verification process and then return to prison.
It was not immediately clear what problem or issues interrupted the talks.