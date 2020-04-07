Afghan prisoner swap hits wall as Taliban withdraws from talks

KABUL, Afghanistan: A week of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban about a prisoner swap, seen as crucial to preserving a fragile peace deal between the insurgents and the United States, appeared to collapse on Tuesday, when Taliban leaders ordered his team withdraw from the discussions.

An agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban in February that started the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan requires the exchange of thousands of prisoners before the two Afghan sides come together to discuss a future distribution of power. But the prisoner swap, which was to be done in batches, has faced opposition and obstacles all along, threatening to crumble a deal that the Trump administration hoped would signal the end of America's longest war.

After weeks of pressure from US diplomats, the government of President Ashraf Ghani agreed to a gradual release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. In an unprecedented move, a small technical team of insurgents arrived in Kabul to discuss identity verification with Afghan officials before the launch. But those technical discussions now seem to have collapsed after a week, as each side accused the other of lack of sincerity.