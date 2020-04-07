Adrian Peterson, Cordarrelle Patterson Chosen for 2010 NFL Team – Up News Info

The Professional Soccer Hall of Fame selection committee elected former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson and running back Cordarrelle Patterson for the 2010 NFL Team of the Decade. The list includes just 53 of the best players in the game. NFL. Eligibility was limited to players selected for a Pro-Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro, or Pro Football Writers Association team.

Peterson, one of eight unanimous picks for the team in the past decade, played for the Vikings from 2007 to 2016. (The illustrious list of unanimous picks also includes the first-round Hall of Famer as obvious as the quarterback. Tom Brady and linebacker Von Miller.) His playing days have continued, in 2017 with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals and since 2018 with the Washington Redskins. But his time in purple still defines his impressive career.

The Vikings recruited Peterson outside of Oklahoma in 2007 with the seventh pick in the first round. An upright runner in the mold of Hall of Fame member Eric Dickerson a generation before him, Peterson, at 6'1 ", 220 pounds, was a force off the field. He was big, fast, and agile. From concerns about injuries that left the university, Peterson began his rookie year, turning 238 carries on 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors that year.

By the time the 2010s came around, Peterson was well established among the best running backs in the NFL, with three Pro Bowls and a rushed title to his credit. It would get better. In the decade for which he has been honored, Peterson made four more Pro Bowls and led the League in two more races. In 2012, the Vikings running back ran for 2,097 yards on 348 carries, averaging six yards per attempt. That rushing yard total remains the second best for the individual season in NFL history. He ended the decade with more than 10,000 yards on the ground.

The Vikings selected Patterson at the end of the first round, six years after selecting Peterson. The Tennessee wide receiver was reasonably effective in the passing game, rushing 45 passes to more than 10 yards per catch in his rookie year. But he proved to be more dangerous on special teams, where he quickly became one of the game's most feared returners. In his second game, against the Chicago Bears, he tuned back to the 105-yard kickoff. In week 8, this time against the Green Bay Packers, Patterson returned the kickoff for 109 yards. The latter set an NFL record for the longest play that can ever be broken.

The selection committee began choosing teams from across the decade in 1969 to celebrate the 50th season of the NFL. It has been a tradition ever since.