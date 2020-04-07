Acting Secretary of the Navy resigns after a backlash over the reprimand of former USS Theodore Roosevelt commander – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday after an uproar over his handling of a coronavirus outbreak on an aircraft carrier and his harsh reprimand from the ship's commander after his desperate request for Aid leaked to the media.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirmed Tuesday that he had accepted Modly's resignation, which comes a day after Modly launched a profanity rant against former USS Theodore Roosevelt commander, Captain Brett Crozier, in remarks to the sailors on board the ship.

Modly, who flew 8,000 miles to where the ship was docked in Guam to deliver the address, said Crozier was "too stupid or too naive,quot; to order the ship to allow its coronavirus warning to be broadcast by the media. Modly also accused the Santa Rosa native of committing "treason,quot; and creating a "great controversy,quot; in Washington and personally leaking his warning to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Since then, Crozier has been reported positive for the virus, and as of Monday, 173 of the ship's crew have now tested positive for the virus.

After a backlash over his comments, Modly initially defended them in a statement Monday, saying, "I endorse every word I said." Hours later, Modly apologized to the Navy for his comments. According to published reports, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Modly to apologize.

Let me be clear, I don't think Captain Brett Crozier is naive or stupid. I think, and always believed, it was just the opposite, ”Modly said in his statement. “We choose our commanding officers with great care. Captain Crozier is intelligent and passionate. I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of putting it in the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship. I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused. "

Before resigning Tuesday, Bay Area lawmakers had called for Modly's immediate resignation. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, issued a statement saying that "Modly's actions and words demonstrate his inability to prioritize the protection of the force of our troops." He displayed a serious lack of good judgment and strong leadership needed during this time. Acting Secretary Modly must be removed from his position or resign. ”

In a letter to Secretary Esper, Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) and Representative Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) said Modly's actions showed "an alarming lack of judgment and leadership on the part of the department head from Marina. "

"The Secretary of the Navy and the entire Department of Defense must focus on the health of our uniformed men and women, not close ranks and slander a good man who has served his nation with honor," the letter said. “We are deeply concerned that the recent actions of Acting Secretary of the Navy Modly run the risk of losing the confidence of men and women in uniform. Thomas Modly is not in a position to direct the Department of the Navy.

"I request that the president immediately demand the resignation of the acting secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly," Rep. Jackie Speier said in a statement. "Captain Brett Crozier's memorandum rightly expressed concerns that the Navy was insufficiently prepared to address the crisis aboard their ship and was not sufficiently concerned about the risks to the Sailors on board … This weekend, the Called Acting Secretary Modly's efforts to get the Roosevelt back on the runway made matters worse. Amid continued delays in efforts to test and evacuate the ship's sailors, his comments to the crew were muffled, insulting their commander and his intelligence ".

The chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, Representative Adam Smith (D-Wash.) Also called for Modly to be removed.

"I disagree with the way Acting Secretary of the Navy Modly has handled the outbreak of COVID-19 in the US. Theodore Roosevelt. His decision to relieve Captain Crozier was, at best , an overreaction to the extraordinary steps the Captain took to protect his crew, "Smith said in a statement." Acting Secretary Modly's decision to target the sailors on the Roosevelt and personally attack Captain Crozier shows a deaf approach. more focused on personal ego than one of the calm and steady leaders we so desperately need in this crisis. "

President Trump, who initially defended Modly's handling of the matter, told reporters at the White House on Monday that he could "investigate,quot; Crozier's controversial removal from his command and Modly's later speech to crew members to aboard the ship.

Modly was named acting secretary of the Navy after former secretary Richard Spencer was asked to resign amid a dispute between Spencer and President Trump last November over the fate of SEAL command Edward Gallagher charged with war crimes. .