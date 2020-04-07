Acting Navy chief resigns amid coronavirus rampage – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly resigned Tuesday, according to two officials, just hours after he publicly apologized for a reprimand from the officer who fired as captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt affected by the coronavirus.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before an official announcement.

Modly's designated replacement will be James McPherson, a Navy veteran who currently serves as the undersecretary of the Army. He was confirmed in that position by the Senate last month. Before that, he was the Army's attorney general.

Modly had created a combustible controversy by firing Roosevelt captain Captain Brett E. Crozier last week, saying Crozier had shown "extremely poor judgment,quot; by widely distributing by email a letter asking for urgent help with the COVID outbreak. -19 on board your Boat.

Modly then flew to the ship, in the port of Guam, and delivered a speech to the crew on Sunday in which he criticized Crozier, saying he was "too naive or too stupid,quot; to be in charge of an aircraft carrier.

On Monday night, at Esper's insistence, Modly issued a public apology, but by then calls among Democrats in Congress for his resignation were increasing. On Tuesday morning, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said Modly must leave.

"Unfortunately, the actions and words of Acting Secretary Modly demonstrate his inability to prioritize force protection for our troops," Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said in a written statement. “He showed a serious lack of good judgment and strong leadership needed during this time. Acting Secretary Modly must be removed from his position or resign. ”

At least 173 sailors aboard the ship had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday. About 2,000 of the 4,865 crew members had been removed from the ship for testing.

The episode, which began when the Roosevelt reported its first COVID-19 case among the crew on March 22, two weeks after visiting the port in Vietnam, is one of the most extraordinary dramas in recent US military history. . USA In addition to the health threat to the crew of more than 4,800 sailors, the outbreak has shelved the warship indefinitely and created conflict at the highest levels of the Pentagon.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had publicly expressed his support for Modly's decision to fire Crozier, but after Modly's speech about the ship, Esper became restless. Just hours after Modly issued a statement on Monday defending his words, Esper forced Modly to reverse course and issue a public apology.

"I want to apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused," he wrote, referring to his speech aboard the Roosevelt. "I also want to directly apologize to Captain Crozier, his family, and the entire crew of Theodore Roosevelt for any pain my comments may have caused."

Esper's staff had told Modly that he should apologize, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that he could get involved, agreeing that Modly's criticism of Crozier was "a rough statement." He said Crozier made a mistake when he sent out a memo to several people setting out his concerns about the crew and the virus. In the memo, which was leaked to the media, Crozier said: “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die.

Trump said Crozier had a good career before this incident, adding: "I don't want to destroy someone for having a bad day."

Modly, in his apology, rephrased his previous comments that Crozier was "too naive or too stupid,quot; to order. Instead, he said he believes Crozier is "smart and passionate."

"I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of putting it in the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship," Modly wrote.

Aboard the ship, Modly had urged the crew to stop complaining.

"It is the mission of the ship that matters," he said. "You all know this, but in my opinion, your Captain lost sight of this and intentionally compromised critical information about his condition to draw more attention to his situation."

Modly, a 1983 Naval Academy graduate, became Acting Secretary of the Navy last November after Richard Spencer was removed from office. Last month, Trump nominated retired Rear Admiral Kenneth Braithwaite, the current ambassador to Norway, to be the next secretary of the Navy.

In his comments aboard the Roosevelt, Modly raised issues that would likely please Trump. He accused the media, for example, of manipulating a political agenda to divide the country and embarrass the Navy. He said China "was not forthcoming,quot; about the coronavirus when it started spreading there months ago, echoing Trump's repeated statement that China could have done more to prevent a pandemic.

And Modly invoked the name of Trump's top Democratic challenger Joe Biden, noting that the former vice president had said Modly's decision to fire Crozier was almost criminal. "I assure you, it wasn't," Modly said.

Modly said Crozier should have known that his letter expressing urgent concerns about the virus aboard his ship would leak to the media. He said that if Crozier did not believe this would be the result, he was "too naive or too stupid to be an officer in command of a ship like this."

He also accused Crozier of betraying his duty as an officer. "And I can tell you something else, because he had me put it on the public forum and now it's become a huge controversy in Washington D.C. and across the country," Modly said.

After an unofficial transcript of Modly's comments and an audio recording widely circulated online Monday, Rep. Elaine Luria, a veteran Democrat and Virginia Navy, asked for Modly to be fired.

Luria said Modly's comments show he is "not fit,quot; to lead the Navy. The Luria district includes the Norfolk Naval Station, the largest naval base in the world.