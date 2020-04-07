According to reports, & # 39; Hard Knocks & # 39; HBO plans Los Angeles double feature with Chargers, Rams

%MINIFYHTML6d7bcfdcd7e5d7c0d8e4a641b404f27176%

"Hard Knocks,quot; may go to Hollywood this offseason.

The HBO series is planning for the first time to have two teams: This year's version of "Hard Knocks,quot; will cover both the Chargers and the Rams, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. NFL Films, which produces the series, could tackle various stories with two teams in Los Angeles; "It would be special to discover creativity for a & # 39; giant & # 39; series this summer," a source told Schefter.

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Who will the Chargers select in the first round?

Of course, there is a problem that hangs over "Hard Knocks,quot;. The current coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) could threaten to cancel NFL training camps. The league has already been forced to adjust the format of the 2020 NFL Draft by moving all team personnel to separate locations to conduct a fully virtual draft. It is impossible to predict whether it will be safe to organize a typical training camp before a new season.

As for the stars of the show, the Rams last appeared on "Hard Knocks,quot; in 2016. After losing to the Patriots in Super Bowl 53 two years ago, the Rams went 9-7 last season and missed the playoffs. They've sparked a small drama with the recent launch of star runner Todd Gurley and the unveiling of a new logo. (The fan reviews weren't great.)

The Chargers have followed a similar trajectory with a 12-4 season in 2018 followed by a 5-11 season in 2019. (They have never appeared in "Hard Knocks,quot;). It will certainly be a year of transition for coach Anthony Lynn, as the Chargers will have to fill the void left by quarterback Philip Rivers, who signed with the Colts in free agency. The team was reportedly happy to sign Tom Brady before picking the Buccaneers, so unfortunately for NFL Films, that juicy angle won't be available to boost ratings.

Going the two-team route may be the only way to match last year's chaos. Do you remember all those things with Antonio Brown and Jon Gruden?

Good luck to the Chargers and Rams as they try to clear that high bar for entertainment.