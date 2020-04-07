A voice in French literature: yours

Sociologist and novelist Christine Détrez, professor at the École normale supérieure de Lyon, said in a telephone interview that Ernaux's work serves to "de-particularize,quot; women's experiences. "You are afraid to recognize yourself, because then you will have to draw your own conclusions, but you do," she said, adding that Ernaux's impact on the lives of women in France could be compared to that of de Beauvoir across generations. previous. "It helps, because it means that what you are experiencing is the result of a shared condition," added Professor Détrez.

This was obvious from audience reactions during a public reading of "A Girl’s Story,quot; at the venerable Comédie-Française theater in Paris in early March. As actress Dominique Blanc spoke, murmurs of appreciation and giggles greeted details that re-created a long-lost era: the novelty of disposable sanitary pads, a popular cookie of the day. For the women of Ernaux's generation, they were Proustian muffins.

Ernaux was in the audience that day, but generally prefers to stay away from the Paris literary scene. Instead, it has been increasingly open, in interviews and essays, on social and political issues. She has supported her weight behind #MeToo, which has struggled to gain momentum in the French arts world, as well as the popular Yellow Vest protests that rocked the country last year. "I come from a line of people who could have been yellow vests," said Ernaux.

His attention to structures of social domination paved the way in France for writers like 27-year-old Édouard Louis, who rose to fame with "The End of Eddy," a novel inspired by his own working-class upbringing. "For me, it was like an explosion," Louis said of his first encounter with Ernaux's work, in a telephone interview: "I felt represented." He added that Ernaux had made him "realize how subversive autobiography can be."

Still, when politics or personal trauma appeared on the phone with Ernaux, there was no trace of outrage in his voice. She is frank but impressively measured; even in "A Girl’s Story,quot;, untangling the damage they caused her in 1958 leads to a sense of peace.

It seems that Ernaux's only fear is losing the ability to look inward and rewind the years, after watching his own mother's memories disappear in the 1980s. "Frankly, I'd rather die now than lose everything I've seen and heard, "he said. "Memory, for me, is inexhaustible."