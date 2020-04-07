Home Local News 97-year-old World War II vet boogies during coronavirus lockdown – Up News...

97-year-old World War II vet boogies during coronavirus lockdown – Up News Info Tampa

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>97-year-old World War II vet boogies during coronavirus lockdown - CBS Tampa
WAUKESHA, Wis. (Up News Info Local) – A 97-year-old WWII veteran whose routine dance videos have lit up social media for some years refuses to be left out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video released Sunday by Stars and Stripes Honor Flight shows Chuck Franzke dancing alongside Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling,quot; in his socks by the door of his home in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

"97 years dancing #WWII #Navy pilot Chuck is back! Quarantine 'Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling' '… #honorflight #Everydayisabonus," Stars and Stripes Honor Flight tweeted.

The video has been viewed over a million times. But it is by no means the first video posted with the boogying veteran.

In 2017, she danced to "Jingle Bells,quot; before her 95th birthday.

In 2018, he demonstrated his latest moves to "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"

And then last year, he took it to the next level for "Run Rudolph Run,quot;.

"I like to dance, but my balance sucks," he said in 2017.

Franzke served in the Navy from 1943 to 1945, flying the Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo bombers in front of the USS Saginaw Bay aircraft carrier in the Pacific, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

%MINIFYHTML3595ff01c3e77469ead842c3477db9a67%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©