97-year-old World War II vet boogies during coronavirus lockdown – Up News Info Tampa

– A 97-year-old WWII veteran whose routine dance videos have lit up social media for some years refuses to be left out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video released Sunday by Stars and Stripes Honor Flight shows Chuck Franzke dancing alongside Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling,quot; in his socks by the door of his home in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

"97 years dancing #WWII #Navy pilot Chuck is back! Quarantine 'Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling' '… #honorflight #Everydayisabonus," Stars and Stripes Honor Flight tweeted.

The video has been viewed over a million times. But it is by no means the first video posted with the boogying veteran.

In 2017, she danced to "Jingle Bells,quot; before her 95th birthday.

Wisconsin #WWII #Navy Pilot Chuck put on his dance shoes in the spirit of the holidays … on the eve of his 95th birthday. Happy Holidays to all! #honorflight pic.twitter.com/XoVtBiSO5f – Stars and Stripes Flight of Honor (@SSHonorFlight) December 15, 2017

In 2018, he demonstrated his latest moves to "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"

And then last year, he took it to the next level for "Run Rudolph Run,quot;.

HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY! WWII Navy pilot Chuck was dancing until 97 and during the holiday season! 🎥: @SSHonorFlight pic.twitter.com/xA9Hag3KaR – WSPA 7News (@ WSPA7) December 17, 2019

"I like to dance, but my balance sucks," he said in 2017.

Franzke served in the Navy from 1943 to 1945, flying the Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo bombers in front of the USS Saginaw Bay aircraft carrier in the Pacific, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.