50-year-old man found dead at Garland Home, total cases at 1,261 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A man in his 50s who was found dead inside his Garland home is the 19th coronavirus-related death in Dallas County, as the total number of cases reaches 1,261, authorities said Tuesday.

Health officials reported 106 additional cases of COVID-19 along with the latest county death. Authorities said the last deceased patient had underlying health problems.

Authorities also reported that 70% of hospitalizations due to coronavirus are patients older than 60 years or who have at least one underlying health condition. About 29% of all hospitalizations are patients with diabetes, authorities said.

Stay on course for North Texas. Together we will do #FlattenTheCurve. Keep a 6-foot distance and limit all unnecessary travel this week and next week, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County residents are under a stay-at-home order that was recently extended to April 30.

