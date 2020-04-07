5 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Ventura County – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Ventura County health officials continue to urge residents to stay indoors as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

There have been five new cases as of Monday and a total of 226 cases overall.

The table below provides a breakdown of cases by city.

64 people have been identified as recovered from the virus and 45 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including 15 people admitted to the intensive care unit.

The county reports 156 active cases under house quarantine.

Six coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Ventura County.