& # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; becomes best video-on-demand movie amid coronavirus blockade

& # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39; follows closely in second place, while & # 39; The Invisible Man & # 39; slides to third place while & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; and & # 39; Onward & # 39; complete the first five.

April 7, 2020

Will Smith Y Martin Lawrencethe sequel to "Bad Boys" is over "The invisible man"reigns at the top of FandangoNow's video-on-demand service.

The Americans at the running of the bulls ran to see "Bad Boys for Life"over the weekend, giving action comedy the edge over yet another new release"Sonic the Hedgehog"

"The invisible man" glides to three, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"and from Pixar"Ahead"complete the new top five.

Debuting on FandangoNow this week (starts April 6) are "Gretel and Hansel","Ip Man 4: The Finale","Like a boss","The turn"Y"Trolls World Tour"

