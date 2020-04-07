Home Entertainment & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; becomes best...

& # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; becomes best video-on-demand movie amid coronavirus blockade

& # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39; follows closely in second place, while & # 39; The Invisible Man & # 39; slides to third place while & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; and & # 39; Onward & # 39; complete the first five.