3 prisoners from the Santa Rita prison test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (Up News Info SF) – There are now three confirmed cases of inmates at Dublin's Santa Rita jail testing positive for the new coronavirus, Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Madigan told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Madigan said the three inmates are stable and recovering, but did not provide additional details.

When sheriff's officials reported an inmate's first positive test on Saturday, they said they were conducting an investigation to identify staff and inmates who may have been in contact with that inmate, and the affected capsules were quarantined and professionally cleaned and disinfected.

Madigan said 600 low-level criminals have been released from Santa Rita so far to reduce overcrowding that could lead to COVID-19 broadcasts, and believes that another 100 low-level criminals will be released soon to comply with an emergency standard issued by the California Judiciary. The Council on Monday lowered bail to $ 0 in misdemeanor and low-level felony cases.

But Madigan said law enforcement officials must balance the importance of reducing the risk of the coronavirus spread in Santa Rita with the importance of protecting the public.

Madigan said, "For every person we release from custody there is a victim," and said a victim has already contacted him to express his fears about the release of an inmate who allegedly harmed her.

Alameda County Health Services Agency Director Colleen Chawla told the board that the shelter-in-place and social distance rules that were imposed several weeks ago appear to be working so far.

But he warned: "Greater continuous social distancing is needed."

Chawla said cell phone data indicates that so far there has been a 40 percent reduction in physical movement for Alameda County residents.

She said it's a good number, but health officials want that percentage to increase to make sure that COVID-19 doesn't spread quickly.

Chawla said the county may need an additional 300 hospital beds if coronavirus cases increase, but added: "We believe we are on track to achieve this goal."

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.