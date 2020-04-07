25 secrets about the Bad Boys franchise have come for you

10. Will Smith, who later Bad boys done Independence Day Y Men in black In quick succession, he credited Bay for propelling him into movie stardom with his shirtless vision.

"So Michael Bay was filming this scene and he wanted to put my shirt on," Smith recalled in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2020. "And Michael said, 'Dude, I'm going to make you a damn movie star! Take off your shirt."

"I thought, 'Mike, come on, man, are you taking your shirt off? Come on, man'. And he said, 'Dude, you don't know! I know. "So we got engaged in that scene. I thought," Mike, I have to have a shirt. I'll keep it open, but don't go. "And we got engaged, and it was one of the iconic scenes from that movie. And to this day, every time I see Michael Bay, he says, 'Dude, I should be in the middle! "