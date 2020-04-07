20th Century Fox TV Will Adapt Memory – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Fox TV is developing an adaptation of Michael Arceneaux's memoirs I can't date Jesus: love, sex, family, race and other reasons why I have put my faith in Beyonce with Jerrod Carmichael, Lee Daniels and Marc Velez.

Deadline understands that the project is slated to hit the cable and broadcast market as a half-hour series.

The book, which was published by Simon & Schuster in July 2018, is a collection of 17 Arceneaux autobiographical essays. The deal comes as the second Arceneaux book, I don't want to die poorSimon & Schuster publishes today (April 7) a collection of essays recounting their difficulties with private student loans and economic anxiety.

Arceneaux will adapt and produce alongside Carmichael, and Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment. UTA negotiated the agreement on behalf of Arceneaux.

The book looks at life in America today with Arceneaux learning to embrace his identity when the world told him to do the opposite, leaving no bigoted or ignorant stone unturned. He discusses about approaching his mother, growing up in Houston, Texas, approaching the priesthood, his obstacles to embracing the intimacy that occasionally led to unfortunate fights with fire ants, and the persistent challenges of youth who feel marginalized and denied. the opportunity. to chase your dreams.

