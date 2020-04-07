2022 World Cup in Qatar: new claims of bribery and corruption by US prosecutors | Football news

Sky Sports News has contacted Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 to react to the accusation.





Prosecutors have brought new bribery charges to members of the FIFA executive committee to vote for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup.

An indictment revealed Monday in a United States district court in Brooklyn alleges that Nicolas Leoz, the then president of South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL, and former president of the Brazilian federation Ricardo Teixeira accepted bribes to vote for the state of the state. Gulf at the 2010 FIFA Executive Committee Meeting.

The indictment also alleges that Jack Warner of Trinidad and Tobago, who was chairman of CONCACAF's governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, received $ 5 million (£ 4.1 million) in bribes to vote for the Russian organization. of the 2018 World Cup.

The president of the Guatemalan federation, Rafael Salguero, was also promised a $ 1 million (£ 815,000) bribe to vote for Russia, according to the indictment, a third updated draft of charges in the matter, which alleges 53 behavioral charges. totally illegal.

The document also alleges a variety of bribery and corruption crimes related to broadcast rights in North and South America for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, including the events that led the Fox network to obtain the rights to display those competencies. in the USA USA

The case has been filed in the USA. USA After law enforcement agencies there, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), pledged to investigate allegations of bribery in world football, particularly in connection with the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Leoz died last August, avoiding extradition to the United States. Warner and Teixeira have also avoided extradition.

Salguero pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of wire fraud conspiracy and a single count of organized crime conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Warner is alleged to have received bribery money for his vote in Russia from 10 separate shell companies spread across countries such as Anguilla, Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands.

"Speculation and bribery in international soccer have been entrenched and commonly known practices for decades," said William F Sweeney, deputy director-in-charge of the FBI field office in New York, in a statement issued by the US Attorney's office. in Eastern District of New York.

"Over a period of many years, the defendants and their accomplices corrupted the governance and business of international soccer with bribes and kickbacks, and engaged in fraudulent criminal schemes that caused significant harm to the sport of soccer."

"Their schemes included the use of shell companies, simulated consulting contracts and other concealment methods to disguise bribes and bribes and make them appear legitimate."

Qatar won the right to organize the 2022 tournament over the United States by a vote of 14-8.

The indictment includes charges that former 21st Century Fox executives Hernán López and Carlos Martínez made payments to CONMEBOL officials to obtain transmission rights bidding information from a conspirator who was not identified in the indictment.

ESPN had the rights to American television at the World Cup from 1994 to 2014, but in 2011 Fox obtained the rights to the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

After the 2022 tournament in Qatar was rescheduled from summer to late fall, a time when it is likely to receive less attention than normal in the US. USA Due to a showdown with the NFL, FIFA granted Fox the rights to the 2026 World Cup without competitive bidding.

Also accused in the accusation are the former CEO of Imagina Media Audiovisual, Gerard Romy, and the Uruguayan sports marketing company Full Play Group SA.

The indictment includes charges of wire fraud and money laundering. The charges against Romy and Full Play also allege an organized crime conspiracy.

The indictment, detailed in the statement by the United States Attorney's office, says that López and Martínez joined Full Play and other conspirators in a scheme that involves paying millions of dollars in bribes annually to CONMEBOL officials in exchange of transmission rights to South America. important club tournament, the Copa Libertadores.

"López and Martínez also relied on loyalty secured by paying bribes to certain CONMEBOL officials to advance Fox's business interests, including obtaining confidential information about the rights to broadcast the 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments in the United States, rights Fox successfully obtained, "the statement said.

In July 2015, the head of Russia 2018 said Sky Sports News that the computers used in the bidding process were not deliberately destroyed.

In June 2017, FIFA released the 430-page report by Michael Garcia and Dr. Cornel Brobely on the investigation into the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup bidding process.

The report found no evidence that Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 offers have used bribes to get votes.

Sky Sports News It has contacted Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 to react to the accusation.