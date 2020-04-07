2 arrested after confrontation with Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies – Up News Info San Francisco

GRATON (Up News Info SF) – A Graton man was arrested for apparently violating his probation and resisting arrest after a confrontation with Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on Saturday, sheriff's officials said Monday.

Jason Anglero-Wyrick, 35, and a woman allegedly threatened a resident in the 8500 block of Trenton Road in Forestville. The resident who reported the incident said the suspects returned around 4:40 p.m., pointed a gun at the caller, and walked away, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies obtained a description of the suspects, their collection and the identity of the male suspect. They learned that Anglero-Wyrick apparently has a history of violent crime and is on probation for an assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff's officials said.

A van that matches the description of the one used by the suspects was found about 20 minutes later by agents at the Anglero-Wyrick home in the 8900 block of Graton Road.

Anglero-Wyrick's family did not cooperate and said he was sleeping inside. More officers and the California Highway Patrol responded to close nearby streets, according to sheriff's officials.

Angler-Wyrick and a woman later identified as Naustachia Green, 35, of Graton, took to the streets. They allegedly yelled expletives at the deputies and continually rejected the deputies' orders.

Anglero-Wyrick shoved Green aside, took several steps toward the deputies and continued to yell when two more people left the home, sheriff's officials said.

The officers grabbed Green and pulled her away from Anglero-Wyrick, who reportedly headed for the house. An K-9 sheriff's office bit Anglero-Wyrick on the right leg and Anglero-Wyrick was handcuffed after an apparent fight. Emergency personnel were immediately brought in to treat him, according to sheriff officials.

Green allegedly fought the deputies, tried to escape, and refused to be handcuffed. She was placed on a patrol where she apparently continued to yell and resist, sheriff's officials said. Agents searched Anglero-Wyrick's home and car and found no weapon.

Anglero-Wyrick was arrested on suspicion of serious parole violation and resistance to arrest. He was treated in a hospital and then posted a $ 5,000 bond.

Green was arrested for a misdemeanor assault against a police officer and resisting arrest. She was booked and released by summons to appear in court.

The victims of the Forestville incident stopped cooperating, so agents did not arrest Anglero-Wyrick for threats and brandished a weapon in that incident, according to sheriff's officials.

