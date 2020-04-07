2 accused of double murder in the parking lot of the San Leandro supermarket – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – Two people were charged with a double murder in San Leandro after a shooting in the grocery store parking lot last month.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday it charged Ronyae Marcus Haywood, 27, and Angel Lache Shavers, 21, both Oakland residents, with two counts of murder with special circumstances and other charges related to Firearms. Shavers was also charged with selling an assault rifle and as an accessory after the fact.

The two were charged in the March 13 shooting in a Grocery Outlet parking lot in the 2100 block of East 14th Street around 11 p.m. in which Duane Palmer, 28, and Dalton Kline, 27, died.

San Leandro police said responding officers found that both Palmer and Kline suffered gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the parking lot. They died on the scene despite efforts to save lives.

Investigators determined that Shavers had arranged the sale of an assault rifle between Haywood and Palmer, who were unknown. Shavers and Haywood are in an ongoing relationship, police said.

Haywood and Palmer agreed to meet to complete the transaction in the Grocery Outlet parking lot.

During the transaction, there was a verbal exchange between Haywood and Palmer who, in response, tried to flee the scene in their vehicle, police said. As Palmer drove away, Haywood fired several bullets into Palmer's vehicle, hitting him and Kline, who was sitting in a rear passenger seat, police said.

On March 20, police detectives and SWAT officers arrested Haywood and Shavers in the 7700 block of Oakland Bancroft Avenue without incident. A subsequent search warrant was also issued in the 200 block of Warren Avenue in San Leandro in connection with the case.

Both Haywood and Shavers were formally charged Tuesday. The investigation was still ongoing and anyone with information was urged to call the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.