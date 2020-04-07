Home Entertainment 18-year-old girl spreads Coronavirus on Snapchat, accused of terrorism! (Video)

18-year-old girl spreads Coronavirus on Snapchat, accused of terrorism! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

MTO News learned that an 18-year-old girl from Texas is accused of making a terrorist threat from a San stripe video where she appeared to be trying to spread the Coronavirus.

The girl, who the police identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, faces a charge of making a terrorist threat. Lorraine claimed in a series of Snapchat videos that she suspected she had the coronavirus and that she wanted to "deliberately spread,quot; the coronavirus to others.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©