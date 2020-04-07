18-year-old girl spreads Coronavirus on Snapchat, accused of terrorism! (Video)

MTO News learned that an 18-year-old girl from Texas is accused of making a terrorist threat from a San stripe video where she appeared to be trying to spread the Coronavirus.

The girl, who the police identified as Lorraine Maradiaga, faces a charge of making a terrorist threat. Lorraine claimed in a series of Snapchat videos that she suspected she had the coronavirus and that she wanted to "deliberately spread,quot; the coronavirus to others.

(see video above)

Dallas police told the media yesterday that they want the teenager to buy the law.

In the video above, it shows Lorraine showing up to take a COVID-19 test at one of the Texas test drive sites. While there, you can hear a health professional telling Lorraine that she needs to go home and wait for the test results.

But in another video, Lorraine is clearly out, at Walmart.

"I'm here at Walmart about to infest every mother ——, because if I'm going to fall, all of you mother —— are falling," you can hear her say.

It is unclear if Lorraine was actually infected with the deadly virus or if she was contagious.