KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – Los Angeles police were investigating a double shooting in Koreatown that left one person dead and another critically ill on Monday night.

The shooting occurred in front of a laundry in Beverly and Hobart shortly after 8 p.m.

A 30-year-old man died at the scene and the other, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said they were aware and were talking to the police.

The police were still looking for the shooter.