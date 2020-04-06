Zoa Morani hospitalized for showing symptoms of COVID – 19

The coronavirus, a pandemic that has a worldwide strength, is now starting to increase in India. Just a few weeks ago we barely crossed the 100-figure figure and today India has more than 4,000 confirmed cases. The disease has also begun to dominate the entertainment industry now, as after Kanika Kapoor, she was the daughter of filmmaker Karim Morani, Shazia Morani, who tested positive for COVID – 19.



While being transferred to a hospital and currently under observation, a major news portal reported that Shaza's sister Zoa Morani also developed symptoms of COVID 19 and was hospitalized for the treatment. Zoa made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Ali Fazal, Giselli Monteiro in the movie Always Kabhi Kabhi. In addition to Zoa, the rest of the family members are also being tested, as they were also at risk of becoming infected with the highly contagious disease.

Well, we send our prayers to the Morani family and hope they get through this together.