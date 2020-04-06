Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Japan to declare a state of emergency
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would declare a state of emergency for seven areas that include the country's largest population centers.
Emergency powers are limited: Mr. Abe may request that prefectural governors close schools and request that residents refrain from going out or holding events, but cannot issue orders to stay home or compel companies to close.
Almost three months after the outbreak, people in Japan still gathered in crowds and went to restaurants. The leaders previously touted their ability to identify infection groups and track close contacts of infected people, but a senior aide to Abe warned Monday that in urban centers like Tokyo, "the number of infections that cannot be tracked is increasing."
Abe also announced a stimulus package worth nearly $ 1 trillion, as the country faces a deep recession amid slowing trade and tourism.
In other developments:
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still in the hospital after being admitted for testing over the weekend, a week and a half after he tested positive for the virus.
Western Europe may have reached a tipping point: while the total number of patients continues to rise, the rate of new infections is no longer increasing in affected countries such as Italy and Spain.
Nadia, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York, tested positive for the virus. Your cat probably won't infect it, but experts say take the same precautions with pets as with people.
The New York governor said two days without further increases in the death count could mean the state is reaching the peak of the outbreak, but stressed that the situation was still dire.
Shares rose as investors looked for signs that the outbreak may be peaking in some of the hardest hit places in the world, with the S,amp;P 500 rising more than 5 percent in afternoon trading after the European and Asian markets will trade higher. Here is the latest.
You can help doctors and nurses by making masks, donating blood, and of course following the rules so you don't get sick.
Four benchmarks to return to normal
How do officials know when it's time to reopen public spaces and start bringing life back to normal? A doctor looked Recent research for The Upshot to determine some of the bets on the table:
1. Hospitals must be able to safely treat all patients requiring hospitalization, without resorting to crisis care standards. That means having adequate beds, fans, and staff.
2. Authorities must be able to assess at least all people who have symptoms and obtain reliable results in a timely manner. That would be more than 750,000 tests per week in the United States.
3. Health agencies should be able to monitor confirmed cases, trace contacts of those infected, and have people at risk go into isolation or quarantine.
4. There should be a sustained reduction in cases for at least 14 days. Because it can take up to two weeks for symptoms to appear, any infection that has already occurred can take so long to appear.
Separately, Iran He said he was reopening businesses after his reported cases declined, but experts warned that the country was risking a new wave of infections. Germany, despite signs of slowing infection, ruled out an early lifting of social distancing measures, even as neighboring Austria laid out a timetable for a gradual return to normality.
If you have 4 minutes, it's worth it
Living in front of fear
Kate Bowler, above, a historian at Duke Divinity School, was 35 years old and a new mother when she was told in 2015 that she had incurable cancer. For her, losing the normal touchstones of everyday life is family territory. She has been offering daily reflections on social media during the pandemic.
She spoke to The Times about the human longing to love and be loved, and about the importance of finding delight in something silly and absurd – for her, it's Star Wars pajamas.
This is what is happening the most.
Great Barrier Reef: A new study of scientists published on Monday He shows example after example of overheating and damage along the 1,500 mile natural wonder. Hundreds of millions of people obtain their protein primarily from reef fish such as coral trout, so the effects of rippling could significantly affect the food supply.
Our first coronavirus briefing was launched by the Hong Kong office on January 23, in the first days of the outbreak. It has been running every day, all day since, managed in shifts between the Times newsrooms in Hong Kong and London and the New York headquarters.
"It's the longest-running live thing The Times has ever done," said Rebecca Blumenstein, associate editor. "We have never done anything on this scale before."
Editors and reporters for almost every desk have volunteered to help lighten that workload. Others were recruited to serve on the digital front.
Michael Cooper, who normally covers classical music and dance for the Culture desk, has been working on our international briefing, which requires you to quickly process and report on a deluge of information.
"It's like drinking from a fire hose," said Cooper. And in addition to the ever-changing stories, Times employees have been working from home since March 13.
"We are quite used to improvising," Cooper said. "When I used to cover plane crashes, I made a small table on a folding table somewhere in the disaster and worked from there. We are used to doing things from strange places. "
