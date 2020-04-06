Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Japan to declare a state of emergency

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would declare a state of emergency for seven areas that include the country's largest population centers.

Emergency powers are limited: Mr. Abe may request that prefectural governors close schools and request that residents refrain from going out or holding events, but cannot issue orders to stay home or compel companies to close.

Almost three months after the outbreak, people in Japan still gathered in crowds and went to restaurants. The leaders previously touted their ability to identify infection groups and track close contacts of infected people, but a senior aide to Abe warned Monday that in urban centers like Tokyo, "the number of infections that cannot be tracked is increasing."

Abe also announced a stimulus package worth nearly $ 1 trillion, as the country faces a deep recession amid slowing trade and tourism.