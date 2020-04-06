Young Chop Is Coming For Sukihana Again: B * tch, You Are Ugly !!

It is clear that Young Chop is trying to reach the top, this time, he had smoked for Sukihana, calling her "ugly,quot; in a recent video.

"Hi Sukihana. Witcho puffer-looking-ass. B * tch." Then continue tearing it apart.

The couple has been coming and going online for the past few days.

Since the population has been forced to isolate itself, Chop has been trolling almost all rappers in the sun, including 21 Savage, Jay-Z, Diddy, and more.

Over the weekend, the rapper claimed that 21 Savage crew members shot him.

"Hey, they need to hire more shooters, bro," Chop said on his Instagram Live. "Seriously, brother. You all shot and didn't hit, brother."

Rapper French Montana says he thinks the rapper is mentally unstable.

"It is sad to see this fake shit! * The young shop needs to be in a mental institution. It is only a matter of time until someone takes his life. The only thing you are going to see is # rip … and a lot of shit false "if someone cares about that man go grab him and take him somewhere …" he tweeted.