Young Chop Involved In Gun Shooting Allegedly With 21 Wild Thugs

The tension between Young Chop and 21 Savage began after the former cast shadow on Instagram Live, prompting the rapper from & # 39; Bank Account & # 39; accuse him of being a hunter of & # 39; influence & # 39 ;.

It seems that Young Cutlet has faced the repercussions of his speeches against other rappers, including 21 wild, meek mill Y Jay Z. However, it's been especially tough against 21 and the Atlanta rapper's goons allegedly came to Chop's house to give some warning.

On Saturday night, April 4, a group of men stopped at the Chicago rapper / producer's home, prompting him to search for his gun. In a video that appeared online, Young Chop was seen topless and stepped out onto his front porch before shooting them.

Chop then addressed the incident on Instagram Live on Sunday. "Hey, they need to go hire more shooters, bro," Chop told viewers on his Live after showing footage of the broken glass in the car. "Seriously, brother. You all fired and were not hit, brother."

The tension between Young Chop and 21 Savage began after the former cast a shadow on Instagram. He said about 21 Savage on Instagram: "Run no more @ 21savage this n *** a a h ** lol thanks for the p *** y promotion." 21 Savage later responded to Young Chop's comment: "Make sure you go get his tape when he falls because he needs some influence and pray for him because he lost his mind."

However, that apparently didn't stop Young Chop from teasing the rapper for "Bank Account." Young Chop kept freaking out on Instagram and it seemed like the two were trading insults on DMs. 21 Savage then went to Instagram Live to criticize the drilling producer, saying, "You think you're tough because you're from Chicago."

"You think just because you're from Chicago, you're the toughest n *** a in America. Like, that's ** t – n *** since down here you don't give a shit," "the" A spitter de "Mucho" continued to rant at his little IG Live party during his self-isolation. "It's p *** yn *** like every inch of the world. It's p *** yn *** like the most treacherous hoods. It's n *** like that's shit, at the end of El dia."

He added: "All that, I'm from here. I'm from there, it doesn't mean anything. N *** a shit where are you from."