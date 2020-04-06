Yaya Mayweather's stylist sets the direct record for what her wig actually looked like before Yaya's recent arrest

More than 24 hours later, the Internet is still on fire regarding news of Yaya Mayweather's recent arrest for allegedly stabbing NBA's young Babyboy's mother. However, one of the main things that many noticed in his photo from photo from photo was how his wig looked, well his stylist has officially entered the chat so everyone knows what he really looked like before things they fell.

As previously reported, Yaya was arrested in the early hours of April 4.th for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said the alleged victim, identified as Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, was at the NBA YoungBoy home in Houston when Yaya entered. Yaya reportedly told the other woman that she was his fiancee and that he had to leave.

Finally, the two had an argument in the kitchen where Yaya allegedly grabbed two knives. It was then that the sources say that Lapattra took a step towards Yaya, and Yaya allegedly accused her with both knives. When the police arrived at the scene, Lapattra was reportedly lying on the ground and then immediately transported to the hospital.

Yaya reportedly told police that Lapattra started the fight because she pulled her hair, and then when things got worse, they ended up in the kitchen. In your police photo, you can clearly see that her lavender wig has seen better days, and many online commentators couldn't resist throwing tons of shadow in their gaze.

Blowing the clutter out of her hair, Yaya's stylist took to Instagram and posted a video of what her hair looked like before getting into the fight and finally arresting her. He also captioned the video with, "Please stop playing with me."

Well, we are sure that Yaya has more important things to worry about now than her hair.

Roommates, what do you think about this?