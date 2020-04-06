Yaya Mayweather ordered to stay 1,000 feet away from her alleged stabbing victim

Roommates, while the consequences continue after Yaya Mayweather's recent arrest for allegedly stabbing one of NBA's Youngboy baby moms, a judge has officially implemented an order that Yaya must follow. He is now ordered to remain at least 1,000 feet away from LaPattra Jacobs at all times and if he violates the order, he could face additional jail time.

@Blast reports, according to new court documents, a Texas judge ordered Yaya to follow specific rules after she was released on bail due to the alleged stabbing incident, and one of those terms includes adhering to a no contact order. . Yaya is prohibited from contacting LaPattra Jacobs and specifically says, “not to go within 1000 feet of the residence of the applicant's place of business or any member of his family. Do not go within 1000 feet of any child care facility or school that the complainant's children can attend, if applicable.

In addition, the judge also ordered that Yaya not be allowed to be in possession of any weapon and prohibited from drinking alcohol or drugs. Over the weekend, she was released shortly after her arrest on $ 30,000 bail.

As previously reported, Yaya was arrested after an altercation with Jacobs when Yaya appeared at NBA Youngboy's home and found Jacobs there. The situation became violent when Yaya alleged that he took out two knives and stabbed Jacobs. She was charged with aggravated assault and Jacobs was rushed to the hospital to treat her injuries.

