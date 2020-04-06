Xbox Series X launch could be delayed – BGR

%MINIFYHTML704a4993bbf011a45a4dcc4d99492d1576%

The launch of Xbox Series X has not been delayed due to the coronavirus, but things continue to change, said Phil Spencer of Microsoft.

The safety of Microsoft equipment and product quality come first, so the COVID-19 pandemic could still alter the console's original release plans.

The executive said he is currently not in a situation to suggest that the planned launch date will be delayed, but did not specify what that date is and it is clear that security is being prioritized before launching on time.

The Xbox Series X is one of the most popular products of the year, and during normal times it would be a priority for gamers and parents this holiday season. However, 2020 is not a normal year, as the new coronavirus outbreak has significantly disrupted everyday life. The streets are empty in many countries around the world, as people are urged to stay indoors as long as possible. Social distancing is one thing that works against COVID-19, since the virus cannot spread as quickly if most people avoid contact with others. But blockade and quarantine measures affect the way people work. Not everyone can work from home, and millions of people have lost their jobs in a matter of weeks. These factors could make it difficult to launch Xbox Series X and any other product. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said in a new interview that the release schedule has not changed. The X series should still hit stores this winter. At the same time, however, he made it clear that there are no guarantees at this time. The safety of your equipment comes first. The quality of the finished product is also important. These factors could alter the X Series launch schedule.

The executive sat down with IGN to address various questions about the new console, and the new coronavirus pandemic emerged early in the interview. Spencer said supply chains are returning to China, but that's not the only thing that matters when it comes to launching the new Xbox on time.

"I will say that what I am going to put in front and center is the safety of the team," Spencer said. "There is no decision I make, or frankly, someone at Microsoft would even ask me to, that would compromise the safety of the equipment for short-term financial or product benefits," he said.

"I would say pragmatically that supply chains in China have started to come back. I think we've seen that on the news that China obviously predated dealing with the C-19 before it spread and I think we can see factories and other things that we are starting to receive reports from them and that is working for us, "he said.

But it's not just manufacturing the actual hardware in China that could be problematic for Microsoft. Development now continues from home, Spencer said, and teams stretch. Depending on how pandemic management progresses, the launch of the console could certainly be delayed.

"The two big problems we're monitoring right now, you know, building a video game from home, a large distributed team of hundreds of people, is not easy," Spencer explained. "Video games, as we now know, are great, and there is a huge massive asset base that each of these games has and how you transition. I think all of those things are … we're just living."

Testing the console is also essential, Spencer said. "We want to make sure we have the right amount of time for the platform technology that we are deploying to perform all the tests," he said. "So we have had to move a lot of those tests at home. I would say things are not easy right now. I think things are stretching. I can feel it in the teams, they are stretched." That being said, Spencer added that "they have nothing right now that says (that) they are not going to make it to the dates,quot; that they had been planning, but things could change. "This is something in real time, and I'm going to put the safety of the teams at the top along with the quality product," he said. "I don't want to rush a product if it's not ready." Spencer did not actually reveal the expected release date for the new Xbox.

Spencer said eyes are "wide open,quot; at Microsoft right now about the entire COVID-19 situation. He added that there is no Plan B in process at the moment regarding a possible delay. Spencer seemed to indicate that he is not a fan of the partial launch of the new Xbox, where only certain territories will get it. And he also explained that software is as essential as hardware, and that could be another factor affecting the launch of the X Series. However, he added that it will not delay the launch of the console for any specific title. Furthermore, he said they have yet to decide if some games could be released for Xbox One if the X Series is delayed.

IGN The full interview with Spencer follows below:

Image Source: Xbox