WrestleMania 36 Ratings: John Cena and The Fiend Steal Show at Firefly Fun House

WrestleMania 36 took place in unique circumstances due to the COVID-19 outbreak. WWE's hugely successful annual event ran for two nights and previously had no fans at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The competing talent did their best on WrestleMania 36 Night 2. Although the show ended in a moment of well-being with Drew McIntyre winning the Brock Lesnar WWE Championship, the entire show fell apart except of the classic "match,quot; between El Demonio and John Cena.

SN wrestling experts watched the first half of WrestleMania 36 and rated each game.

WrestleMania 36 Match Ratings

Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley will recover the NXT women's championship

Andreas Hale: A solid and forceful starter with the wrong person at the top. Rhea had just started to gain momentum as an NXT champion after settling in after Shayna Bayzler's NXT women's title reign ended. And just like that, she's interrupted by a woman who didn't need to win the NXT title. What does this say about women in NXT when Shayna and Rhea lose in major matches at WrestleMania? It wasn't a good reserve decision for a game that was pretty good all the way.

Degree: YES-

Steven Muehlhausen: I couldn't ask for a better start to the second night as they both worked hard and it was Ripley's best game to date. Flair worked on Ripley's knee the entire way. Ripley sold the knee very well the whole time and made you believe that every movement hurts. But Flair was finally able to secure figure eight, forcing Ripley to tap. That said, Flair shouldn't have gone in the least. How does Flair help Ripley get his belt back? The women's division is slim at the top and a victory for Ripley would have taken her to the next level.

Degree: yes

Aleister Black def. Bobby lashley

Healthy: There was no reason for this match to occur and the fact that he was given so much time is baffling. With no heat, the match simply dragged on and ended when a courtesy mistake by Lana's management caused Black to hit the Black Mask at Lashley while attempting a spear. No

Degree: re

Muehlhausen: Why did it take so long? It was forceful but without a backstory, making it difficult to stay behind.

Degree: re

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Healthy: WWE invested heavily in this angle and we ended up with uninspired combat with a lukewarm reward. We are still not sure why Sonja Deville aligned herself with Dolph Ziggler at the expense of her friendship with Mandy Rose. However, Ziggler sold the tail to Otis, but the match dragged on until Mandy finally made her appearance, slapped Sonya and gave Ziggler a low blow that led Otis to hit the worm and elbow to win. It was what it was.

Degree: C

Muehlhausen: I have to credit WWE for watching this story play. Typically, they either give up or adjust on the road. But not this time. Ziggler demonstrated why he is a hitting machine to make Otis look his best. What we ended up seeing was that Mandy Rose came out to attack Sonya Deville and then gave her a low blow to help Otis win.

Degree: C +

Def edge Randy orton

Healthy: You couldn't have told me that the best-built story for WrestleMania would end with a coincidence like this. An extraordinarily long Last Man Standing match that would have benefited from the production that AJ Styles and Undertaker received on the first night. Instead, we got a boring game that was interrupted by punches, kicks, and counts. Bored is not the word. It was a huge disappointment for a WWE superstar that fans yearned to see again in the ring. Edge ended up winning with a gig in a drag-and-drag-and-drag match. Sorry guys This was not all.

Degree: re

Muehlhausen: I'd bet the farm this would have been the game of the week. Instead, this is a push above Goldberg and Braun Strowman. About 40 minutes passed when it could have been done in half the time. How WWE didn't cut some of the action is mind boggling when there was plenty of time to do so. A bitter disappointment when this was the best-built contest on the way to WrestleMania 36.

Degree: RE-

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory will retain the tag team titles & # 39; RAW & # 39;

Healthy: It would have been nice if Edge-Orton had been able to devote some of his time to this fight. Instead, we got a kind of race that ended too soon. It is clear that Ford and Garza are stellar athletes and were doing a great job in the ring. But then it ended after Ford hit his frog with Theory, which no one understands why he was in the game as he was catching Dawkins. Later, Zelina Vega and heels attacked Street Profits and Ford's wife, Bianca Belair, hit the ring to save.

Degree: YES-

Muehlhausen: Too bad WWE refused to cut about ten minutes from Edge vs. Orton and gave it to this one. All four boys wore their work boots and offered a fun athletic contest that saw the champion remain the champion. Afterward, Zelina Vega joined in the fun and helped Garza and Theory beat up Ford and Dawkins when Belair went out to help Ford.

Degree: YES-

Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Sasha Banks, Naomi and Tamina will retain the & # 39; Smackdown & # 39;

Healthy: This match was what it was. Obviously, Tamina was the first to come out and then, unfortunately, Naomi. This led Sasha and Bayley in a two-on-one fight against Lacey Evans, who is still a terrible baby face. A mistake caused Banks to be caught with The Women’s Right and eliminated by Lacey. But instead of getting her friend back, Banks helped her friend by hitting the traitor in Evans and helping Bayley return. The seeds have been planted for a Bayley-Sasha fight in the summer. The match itself was fine.

Degree: C +

Muehlhausen: Upon entering, the focus was on Bayley and Banks and it developed exactly as we all expected. It all came down to Bayley, Evans, and Banks. You can solve the rest while Bayley accidentally hits Banks with a moving knee followed by Bayley moving out of the way causing Banks to get hit by The Women & # 39; s Right. I liked that Banks helped Bayley retain the title and that she suspected her best friend had turned on her in the blink of an eye. Oh yes, there was the game and it was there.

Degree: C

The demon def. John Cena

Healthy: By far one of the most entertaining things WWE has done in recent memory. Cena callbacks like The Prototype and the Doctor of Thugonomics were absolutely fantastic. This was much less a coincidence and much more a production that consisted of everything that has made Bray Wyatt great. It's also telling that two of the most entertaining things at WrestleMania didn't have much of a coincidence. But you absolutely have to rate this on a curve because of how damn entertaining it was. I guess The Fiend won, but who cares? This was great.

Degree: A

Muehlhausen: At first, I was puzzled by what we were seeing. But going back to the old Cena characters, followed by past wrestling successes, shows Bray Wyatt's creativity and how he makes him stand above everyone else on the WWE roster. The only fighting move was when Wyatt became The Fiend for Sister Abigail to win "victory,quot; per se. It says something that the two best things of the weekend were unusual ideas. This was without a doubt the best thing that was done all weekend. Well done.

Degree: A ++

Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar will win the WWE Championship

Healthy: Wait, didn't we just see this exact match on night 1 with Braun and Goldberg? The problem is that Braun-Goldberg playing in a spam finisher sequence made sense due to Goldberg's limitations. This should have been different considering Brock Lesnar is a sight to behold when branded and McIntyre is a special talent. Instead, we had three moves in the game: Claymore Kick, German Suplex, and F-5. That's. That was the whole game. McIntyre is your new WWE champion, but he deserved a better coronation moment than this.

Degree: re

Muehlhausen: Fortunately, what we got was better than Strowman and Goldberg from Saturday night, but not by much. There were only three moves, but the excitement shown by McIntyre and Lesnar was better than anything by Strowman and Goldberg. I'm surprised to see McIntyre win here because these guys can do a better game. However, the given circumstances were not ideal and you want me to have that true "WrestleMania moment,quot;. Lesnar still made him look good, but the ending felt a little flat.

Degree: re