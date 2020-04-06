WrestleMania 36: John Cena loses The Fiend and more!

Ethan Miller / Getty Images
A WrestleMania so big that it required two nights!
With everyone busy on social distancing and inside the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 proved to be the perfect distraction this weekend. As we previously reported, instead of canceling the beloved wrestling event, WWE stated that they would make WrestleMania a two-night mega live streaming event.
Although the best and brightest in WWE had no fans cheering on the audience, they still put on a great show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Since The gravedigger Y AJ Styles& # 39; epic boneyard match for John CenaWild Showdown Against "The Fiend,quot; Bray WyattWrestleMania was packed with some important moments.
Oh, and we can't forget to mention Brock Lesnar Y Drew McIntyreThe intense match. (More on that later!)
But those weren't the only highlights of this year's show. Scroll down to see our top 5 WrestleMania 36 moments!
1. Becky Lynch retains her title
Heading to WrestleMania, Lynch (aka The Man) was the longest reigning Raw champion. She caught the title of Ronda Rousey during WrestleMania 35 and has maintained it ever since.
However, many wondered if she would be dethroned by the fierce Shayna Baszler, who infamously bit Lynch on the neck during a game.
Therefore, it wasn't surprising when the Lynch vs. Baszler match turned out to be the toughest fight. Although Baszler had Lynch in his Kirifuda Clutch firm, The Man found a way to escape. In fact, Lynch reversed the movement and covered a surprised Baszler.
We cannot say that we are surprised that Lynch retains her title, she is The Man after all.
2. Braun Strowman is the new universal champion
Goldberg has been stripped of his title after his match against 6 & # 39; 8 " Braun Strowman. This was definitely shocking since Strowman was originally not supposed to fight the WWE legend.
As WWE fans surely know, Goldberg was slated to face off Roman kingdoms. However, since Reigns is immunocompromised after his past battles with leukemia, he had to walk away from the confrontation.
However, the Goldberg vs. Strowman was one to remember. Why? Even after four Goldberg spears, Strowman did not hesitate. He responded with four powerlams of his own and, in turn, won the title of Universal Champion.
3. One of the best WrestleMania matches of all time
The WrestleMania 36 fight between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was dramatic, unique, and cinematic. The brains behind this matchup certainly used the lack of audience to their advantage as they had the wrestlers facing off on a closed set.
Featuring a creepy abandoned farmhouse, a shovel, an empty grave, sneak attacks and much more, the fight could easily be described as a masterpiece.
At first, it looked like Styles would take the match as he was about to bury his opponent alive. However, The Undertaker teleported to the roof of the farm and crashed Styles from above.
Well played, sir. Well played.
4. John Cena goes against the devil, and loses!
Heroes don't always win.
We learned this the hard way when we saw WWE legend Cena being defeated by Wyatt's The Fiend. While we really thought Cena would come out on top in this good versus evil match, The Fiend proved to be a formidable (as well as very entertaining) opponent.
So how did Cena end up defeated at WrestleMania? After entering the Show of Shows in her standard ticket, The Fiend took control of the broadcast and lured Cena into a fun house. It was called the "Firefly Fun House Match,quot; after all.
Upon entering the fun house of fun, Cena came across a puppet version of Vince McMahon and he was subsequently forced to relive the many stages of his WWE career. Yes, even Doctor of Thuganomics.
When this wild introspective attack came to an end, The Fiend grabbed Cena by the face using his signature move, the Mandible Claw.
5. The beast is defeated by the chosen one
In what was a surprisingly short game, Drew McIntyre fulfilled the "Chosen One,quot; prophecy by defeating the beastly Brock Lesnar. The Scottish Terminator earned the opportunity to take on the WWE Champion as it was the winner of the men's Royal Rumble 2020.
McIntyre left WWE in 2014, only to return in 2017 with one goal in mind: a WrestleMania championship title. Although McIntyre was more determined than ever to defeat Lesnar, his victory was not an assault.
Anyway, thanks to a series of Claymore Kicks, he got the pinfall victory.
What was your favorite WrestleMania moment?
