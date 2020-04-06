WrestleMania 36: John Cena loses The Fiend and more!

A WrestleMania so big that it required two nights!

With everyone busy on social distancing and inside the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 proved to be the perfect distraction this weekend. As we previously reported, instead of canceling the beloved wrestling event, WWE stated that they would make WrestleMania a two-night mega live streaming event.

Although the best and brightest in WWE had no fans cheering on the audience, they still put on a great show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Since The gravedigger Y AJ Styles& # 39; epic boneyard match for John CenaWild Showdown Against "The Fiend,quot; Bray WyattWrestleMania was packed with some important moments.

Oh, and we can't forget to mention Brock Lesnar Y Drew McIntyreThe intense match. (More on that later!)

But those weren't the only highlights of this year's show. Scroll down to see our top 5 WrestleMania 36 moments!