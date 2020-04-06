WrestleMania 36 delivery; Drew McIntyre captures the WWE Championship – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WWE WrestleMania 36 was supposed to be played in front of almost 70,000 screaming fans. Instead, this year's Showcase of the Immortals took place in front of a showcase of none.

The empty arena was not so jarring for those who had been watching the company's weekly television shows since the coronavirus forced them to stream from a small set closed last month. But for the casual fan who only tunes in once a year for the elaborate show, the silence was deafening.

WWE went out of its way to make lemonade from the huge mountain of lemons in which we are all buried. And sometimes it was very sweet. In others, we were left to ponder why Vince McMahon and the company did not decide to postpone or cancel the event.

Still, it is admirable that they have advanced under such dire circumstances. WWE is one of the few sports leagues still in action, which some of the artists consider a badge of honor.

"We are proud to do that," Kofi Kingston, the WWE superstar, told me. "We were still able to maintain that energy and realize the importance behind what we were doing, being able to bring a sense of lightness to many people who are going through difficult times."

For a few hours on Saturday and Sunday night, fans enjoyed a break from reality, as Kingston expected. In quintessential WWE fashion, there were shocking moments that stunned the audience watching at home. There was Undertaker battling AJ Styles in the first Boneyard Match, which was more of a Hollywood action movie than a wrestling display; Drew McIntyre sent Brock Lesnar to defeat to win his first WWE Championship; Kevin Owens crashing into a table with Seth Rollins after diving 20 feet into a WrestleMania sign; and Braun Strowman pestering Goldberg to capture the Universal Championship.

Had it not been for the coronavirus, Strowman would never have become a champion. The 6-foot-8, 385-pound giant was a last-minute addition to the card, serving as a replacement for Roman Reigns. With his immune system weakened by treatment related to a diagnosis of leukemia, Reigns informed WWE officials that he was unwilling to jeopardize his health by stepping into the ring with Goldberg as planned.

That change was just one of the few made as the card underwent a significant overhaul in the days leading up to the event due to the global pandemic. While Reigns voluntarily stepped aside, a number of other fighters were removed from the competition as a precautionary measure. Officials chose to make a late change to the planned WWE Slap Tag Team Championship triple threat ladder after The Miz allegedly made it to the recording feeling sick. A call was made for one man from each team to compete in his place.

As unique as this show was, there were still classic WWE elements that helped make WrestleMania the giant show it is today. Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski played host. He and his real-life friend and WWE superstar Mojo Rawley welcomed the audience to the show. The millions who watched around the world lived indirectly through the couple who became the only live viewers as they watched from a balcony over the WWE Performance Center where the show was filmed.

The show saw a total of 10 titles defended with five changing hands, including Gronkowski becoming the new Champion 24/7.

On Saturday, WWE officially launched the show by giving the audience something to talk about. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the first two time female team champions. The question now is whether Asuka will remain in the spotlight after being one of the brightest stars in the empty arena shows on the way to WrestleMania. Something also tells me that when the reign of the second title of the new champions ends, so will their friendship. Alexa is bound to return to her evil ways sooner or later, a role she plays so comfortably.

Among the other highlights, Becky Lynch arrived at the makeshift stadium in a custom black truck engulfed in flames and her image. Minutes later, Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the Raw Women's Championship and extend his record reign to 363 days. Upon entering the program, this was one of the most anticipated confrontations on the card. Therefore, it is a mystery why it did not last longer.

Elsewhere, John Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in a ladder match to retain the Slap Label the team titles for him and The Miz.

The best of Saturday night was saved for last when Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in the first Boneyard Match to secure his record 25th victory at WrestleMania. The film battle unfolded in a makeshift graveyard, and Styles continued to tease the 55-year-old dead man about his advanced age and his marriage to former WWE superstar Michelle McCool. It looked more like an action movie than a wrestling match and ended with Styles being buried in a freshly dug grave. The unique battle was widely praised in WWE's locker room and received rave reviews from those watching it at home.

The second night started right where the first night was left with another classic. Charlotte Flair, one of the most recognized faces on the main roster, defeated Rhea Ripley to become second twice. NXT Women's champion in history. The 20-minute battle will be a nominee of the year for its telling narrative and unrelenting brutality. Even in defeat, it is hard to imagine Ripley's actions being affected. Dice NXTTendency to spread promising fiefs, there is a good chance that a rematch is on the horizon.

Flair's first run lasted 258 days before Sasha Banks dethroned her. His second career immediately gives NXT shot in the arm as the brand remains caught in a battle with rival All Elite fight on Wednesday night. More importantly for WWE, it immediately raises the profile of the division that never fully recovered from a 2015 exhaustion that saw Flair, Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks head off to the main roster.

At other highlights of the second night, after months of heartbreak, the 330-pound Otis was finally able to get the girl of his dreams and get even with the people who planned to keep them apart. In the end, Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville stayed to collect the pieces, while the big man carried the blonde Mandy Rose bomb at sunset.

John Cena's return to the ring turned out to be downright bizarre as he lost to "The Fiend,quot; Bray Wyatt at the premiere of the Firefly Fun House Match. Like the Boneyard Match between Undertaker and Styles the night before, the Cena-Wyatt clash was largely based on theatricality, but it differed greatly in the actual amount of action. The battle was more of a retrospective of Cena's career, including re-enactment of his 2002 debut and rapper Doctor of Thuganomics' famous stunt. The peculiar confrontation had some changes and flaws, but it also had its moments. In the end, people wondered what they had just seen, and that might have been the point.

But the real gem of the night belonged to the Last Man Standing Match between Edge and Randy Orton. Edge, the WWE Hall of Fame member who was forced to retire early with a neck injury nine years ago, stood his ground after a brutally brutal battle across the WWE Performance Center. It started in the ring with a sneak attack from Orton and ended with a series of violent shots in the R-rated Superstar's chair more than half an hour later on a trailer parked in the back of the Performance Center warehouse. Edge's final Con-Chair-to-match-to was the same move with which Orton massacred his former tag partner in January that set the wheels in motion for his bloody battle.

The only thing that could have improved the game would have been if it had taken place in front of an exhausted crowd that filled the night with excitement and electricity.

Arguably it was the culmination of a dispute that started with Edge's return to the Royal Rumble in January, but it was truly the result of nearly a decade of blood, sweat, tears, medical setbacks, and final triumphs. It was the feel-good time of the year and it could have easily closed the show and been the main event.

Instead, that honor went to Royal Rumble champion Drew McIntyre, who defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship. For McIntyre, it's a real-life story of redemption after his first career with the company began with infinite potential that was not realized.

Scottish-born McIntyre wobbled as a half-card player and eventually faded away as a member of the heavily mocked 3 Man Band faction with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. In 2014, WWE quit McIntyre and released him from his contract. Although he doubted he would ever get a second chance, he carried a huge chip on his shoulder for years to come. It regrouped and rebuilt into smaller promotions and has been an unstoppable force since re-signing with WWE in 2017.

Although the arena was empty, it was clear that McIntyre's heart was not, as he was having difficulty hiding the emotions that spilled out as he held the title over his head. It was a celebration of victory that was 10 years behind schedule.

Given the extraordinary challenges WWE faces, this year's WrestleMania won't be forgotten soon. Of all the wins this weekend, perhaps WWE had the best of all. Because, in many ways, it is a miracle that "the spectacle of spectacles,quot; could continue.

Hopefully, the next path to WrestleMania will not be so uneven and the health of the world will not be at stake. Hopefully the coronavirus is no longer a global pandemic. Let's hope that the invisible enemy does not need the card to undergo seismic changes. Hopefully there will be a packed stadium, packed with 100,000 fans in Los Angeles next year. Hopefully things will return to normal. Hopefully.

NIGHT ONE RESULTS:

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (opening show)

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors will become the new WWE Women Tag Team Champions

Elias def. King corbin

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler to retain the Raw Women's Championship

Sami Zayn (with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura) def. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak) to retain the Intercontinental Championship

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston on a ladder to retain the Slap Tag Team Championship

Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins in a match without disqualification

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg to become the new WWE Universal Champion

The Undertaker def. AJ Styles at a Boneyard match

NIGHT TWO RESULTS:

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (launch show)

Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley will become the new NXT Women's Champion

Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley with Lana

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler (with Sonya Deville)

Def edge Randy Orton in a last foot game

The benefits of the street def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory (with Zelina Vega) to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship

Bayley def. Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina to retain the Slap Women's Championship

"The Demon,quot; Bray Wyatt def. John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match

Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) will become the new WWE Champion

