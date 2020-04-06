Worker tests positive for coronavirus at McDonald’s in Crenshaw, prompting quarantine pay strike, health care – Up News Info Los Angeles

– McDonald's workers in the Crenshaw district went on strike Sunday after a co-worker tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant was open to drive and deliver, but workers in their cars crowded the McDonald's parking lot on Crenshaw Boulevard, honking their horns and carrying signs saying, "Our health is just as essential,quot; and "Viruses are not. Vacation payment,quot;. Pay Us Now 4 Isolation. "

Workers demand more protection, a two-week quarantine period with full pay and health care coverage for any immediate worker or family member who becomes ill with the virus.

The location has been sanitized, according to McDonald’s. The company also says the infected employee and other workers who need to be quarantined will be paid, gloves will be available in restaurants, and wellness checks will be done before each shift.

Even with restaurants forced to close their dinner operations, restaurant workers are considered essential under California's stay-at-home order.