Winter storm will bring heavy rain, typical February snow – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A late-season storm hit southern California at night, bringing rain and snow that is more typical of February than April.

The rain is expected to be heaviest on Monday and Tuesday and could bring totals that Southern California could normally see throughout the month of April, according to meteorologist Amber Lee.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the region's mountains, with snow levels falling to approximately 5,500 feet in the mountains of Ventura County. That level will drop to 4,000 to 4,500 feet on Tuesday morning. Along with gusting winds of up to 45 to 55 mph, the combination could create potentially dangerous winter conditions.

In the mountains of the Inland Empire, the winter storm warning is in effect until Thursday morning. The storm could bring a record 18 to 24 inches of snow, making it especially difficult for Monday night's journey.