William Byron wins virtual Bristol; Bubba Wallace "anger stops,quot; early in NASCAR race – Up News Info

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – William Byron led the most laps in NASCAR's first two virtual races and had nothing to show for his playing skills. The third time, he won.

Byron easily won the iRacing event on Sunday at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, where NASCAR would have really been racing before the coronavirus pandemic caused the closure of sports.

"Some things are different, but many things are similar and this is a track that I have always enjoyed," Byron said. "It's fun to have some pressure on iRacing; I usually just run it for fun and improvement."

NASCAR changed the format this week and started with a single-car qualification to set the field for a pair of 50-lap heat races. Those heat runs determined the starting order. Byron started from pole and was never challenged.

The entertainment again came from the drivers, most of whom broadcast their gaming experiences for fans to hear the action and discussions. Clint Bowyer was the reporter on the run and again put on a hilarious performance.

"I have Bubbaed!" Bowyer yelled after Bubba Wallace pulled him off the line. "I really need a beer."

Wallace appeared to be "furious,quot; out of the race after the incident. "So I don't take this (garbage) seriously. Easy," Wallace said in his game broadcast.

After fans criticized him on Twitter, he laughed at how seriously some are taking iRacing with his response.

"I ruined so many people's days by giving up … a video game," he wrote. Bahaha. A video game. The damn quarantine life is tough. He also admitted to being furious at quitting second.

Blue-Emu, one of Wallace's sponsors, was apparently not satisfied. Goodbye Bubba. We are interested in drivers, not dropouts, "said a tweet about topical pain relief cream. The company added a second tweet using the image of Donald Trump uttering his,quot; You are fired "phrase from "The Apprentice,quot;.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson fired his observer less than 20 laps from the race after he was falsely told he was free of another car, only to crash. Erik Jones had internet issues that caused him to lose qualification, and Daniel Suarez was parked for the second week in a row and this time he joined Kyle Larson after the two got tangled up on the track.

Suarez was not happy, complaining that Larson should have been disqualified as he was last week "and, by the way, our,quot; race incident "was that he pushed me onto the platform … if this were real life, my friend would get his but he would be kicked. " tweeted

Hendrick Motorsports became the first team to actively engage its sponsors in virtual races by having Elliott and Alex Bowman in a live conference with guests who would normally receive a pre-race visit with drivers in a hospitality suite at track.

Teams and drivers are doing their best to keep the sport moving, as all incoming revenue has been frozen. Landon Cassill signed a sponsor for his iRacing and made the Blue-Emu logos appear prominently behind him as he ran. He also gave fans a tour of his borrowed equipment in a socket to help the simulator company sell the setup.

IRacing has been a savior for the auto industry: IndyCar launched a series a week after NASCAR, and Saturday's second race aired on NBC Sports, and NASCAR's first two televised events set eSports records. More than 1 million people watched last week when Fox made the race available to affiliates and also broadcast it nationwide on his cable channel.

For Timmy Hill, winner of last week's virtual race, the series has given him sudden exposure. Joyce Julius & Associates, who measures and analyzes all forms of media, said Hill had received only two television mentions when races were suspended four races a season. The company discovered that it had 46 mentions during its victory race, noting that "the Pro Invitational series is giving attention to drivers who generally don't understand it."

NASCAR during the broadcast aired a public service announcement with several top drivers thanking frontline healthcare workers. The sanctioning body has been donating face shields made from the five 3D printers at its research center, and several other industry participants are producing personal protective equipment or making donations of some kind.

Rita Wilson, who along with her husband Tom Hanks recovered from the new coronavirus, sang the national anthem from her California home. The invocation was performed by 12-time Bristol winner Darrell Waltrip, and Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley gave the drivers the order to start their (virtual) engines from WrestleMania.

The race was rife with early precautions and drivers got two restarts to repair their wrecked cars. Due to all the crashes, mid-race iRacing officials did all the single file restarts in an attempt to clean up the action. He was greeted with mixed reviews, as Parker Kligerman noted in his broadcast: “This changes everything. 2007 NASCAR, we're back, "but Hill was less pleased. Stuck in traffic, he said," It ruins everything. We have a lot of work to do. "