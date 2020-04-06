Will coronavirus cancel the NFL in 2020? COVID-19 updates, key dates and season alternatives

The spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States has led to a complete disruption of sporting events in the country and has raised questions about whether the 2020 NFL season will take place.

President Donald Trump is one of those who believes that the NFL season should start on time.

"I think that is when we are ready," Trump told ESPN.com. "As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to go back, too. They want to see basketball, baseball, soccer and hockey. They want to see their sports."

The NFL has yet to release its schedule, but these are the factors to consider about whether the season will take place in 2020.

Is there no soccer in 2020?

The NFL postponed the last games in week 2 of the 2001 NFL season after the September 11 attacks in New York. As of Monday, there were more than 350,000 cases and 10,000 deaths in the United States as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

The schedules for when the virus could peak peak into the summer months, and that could have a profound effect on the NFL's schedule.

The most immediate event is the NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25 ​​in Las Vegas. The draft will be closed to fans, and the format is still being debated as the draft date approaches. The teams are preparing for a "completely virtual draft,quot; at home.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also painted a grim scenario for the NFL offseason status.

"We all want to see the days when we have that distraction from football," Schefter said. "But the OTAs? Isn't that happening? The off-season show? That is not happening. The draft is happening only by sheer force and determination and lack of foresight. They are determined to put this on while there is carnage. on the streets,quot;.

Important dates to consider

OTA's offseason schedule will be affected. Newbie minicamps are May 1-11. The spring league meeting is May 19-20. Training camps begin in mid-July, and the Hall of Fame Game is scheduled for August 6 in Canton, Ohio.

The NFL generally releases the regular season schedule in April, and is expected to reveal the 2020 schedule sometime in early May as it is classified through the logistics of a pandemic. How it will develop will depend on how long the coronavirus outbreak lasts in the United States.

Alternative plans

Unlike college football, the NFL has more leeway in terms of delaying a start date and taking games out of regular time.

Here are some possible options:

Games without fans

College basketball experimented without fans in the stands during conference tournaments, and that could be an option for NFL teams if the risks of spread are too great.

Later start date

The NFL could delay the regular season depending on when COVID-19 threats decrease across the country. It is an option that can be considered depending on the possibility of later training camp start dates. The NFL has room to adjust as needed.

Shortened season

The 1982 season was reduced to nine games and the 1987 season was reduced to 15 games, but each was due to labor disputes. The NFL could shorten the season, and that could be well combined with the new playoff format that includes seven teams in each conference.