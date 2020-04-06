Wild Kenia Moore shares some Steamy clips on social media that have fans who say she deserves someone better than Marc Daly

Kenya Moore shared a video that includes more videos of herself on several occasions. She is showing a lot of skin on some of them, as you will see for yourselves.

Of course, fans flooded the comment section with various compliments and kind words. Many people also told Kenya that they deserve someone better than Marc Daly.

Someone commented: "That is your magic, you are everything and more, that is your pedigree, you should be able to change it depending on the situation." You are loved twist 👌🏾😍 ’

A follower said: Me I love this! You are the best Kenya! I ❤️ you … you have everything … your beautiful, sweet, educated, fun, daring and mother !!!! & # 39;

Someone else posted this: ‘That's why we love you TWIRL. You are of a different race, "and another follower said," Queen, you must bring the girls to life and more. "

A fan praised Kenya and wrote this message: "Yes hunni, I live #teamtwirl, can't wait to see how wild you will be at the @thekenyamoore reunion, bring some @kenyamoorehair to @neneleakes after reading here."

A follower praised Kenya and exclaimed: ‘This is amazing. On the bougie side, I would have SCREAMED if you had played the clip of you opening the fan you had during one of the meetings! "

Someone else said: Kenya Absolutely stunning Kenya … they can never compare to you on all levels. They should rather thank bravo for letting them be who they are today. @thekenyamoore. "

A follower said, "Nene, his boxy body, long-legged grandpa, broad back, heavyweight, and his white jersey could never."

Another fan mentioned Marc Daly and wrote: Marc Marc is totally wrong for mistreating you, you deserve so much Moore! and someone as perfect as you! "

Ad

Aside from this, Kenya excited fans when she shared some juicy new photos with her baby Brooklyn Daly.



Post views:

two